Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai recently tugged at heartstrings with their recent X(Twitter) posts

The two had been at loggerheads for some time now and had not been seeing eye to eye until earlier this year

South Africans are here for the friendship, with many calling for them to make a change with their powerful voices and platforms

It seems as though Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota's friendship is growing stronger by the day.

It all started when Ntsiki Mazwai spoke about her issues with a certain organisation, regarding her lawsuit against Euphonik. The poet then received some moral support from Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi, who visited her to show love.

Ntsiki and Nota show love to one another

The two most outspoken figures online had been exchanging blows at one another for years. However, they kissed and made up in May, when Ntsiki invited Nota to her Moya Podcast.

They have since given each other shoutouts, with Ntsiki saying, “NOTA BALOYI appreciation tweet. Long live the AUTHORITY. (As mad as he is).”

Now, in her recent post, Ntsiki said she was thrown under the bus regarding her defamation lawsuit with Euphonik. Showing her support, Nota proudly said he went to give Ntsiki some moral support.

"Guess who unashamedly showed up to give moral support to his sister? A BLACK MAN!" he exclaimed and shared a selfie of the two of them.

Returning the love, Ntsiki said karma has everyone's address and that people like them often outlive the negative.

"Karma has everyone’s addresses. Balance. Us who they call crazy always outlive the bull."

Check out the posts below:

SA reacts to Ntsiki and Nota's selfie

Below are some of the reactions from peeps online:

@WrightShad34373 exclaimed:

"People want to believe that Karma is always vengeful ... whilst sometimes the universe won't pause and punish the next person because they hurt you, the punishment comes from you being free from the torment, being unfazed, that's the real Karma!"

@Noma99177 shared:

"Thank you, Nota for supporting our sister during this time of need, siyabulela singumzi ontsundu sikunye Purple Hearts, big up brother."

@Bhazmento replied:

"Thank you for being a sister to those who still don't know it yet. And forgive them for being blind."

@Vuyo_Mluleki joked:

"Support her with the money that she needs to pay Euphonik."

@VusiThanga responded:

"Ntsiki and Nota stay catching lawsuits like Pokémon. They have one thing in common."

@tafolaI8 said:

"But local feminists think the foreign-controlled Women for Change is for them."

Nota gives shoutout to Ntsiki

In more Ntsiki and Nota news, Briefly News previously reported that Nota gave Ntsiki a shoutout for giving a platform to people that the mainstream media often overlooks. Ntsiki had invited some insightful guests on her platform, and Nota lauded her for that.

"Shout out to sis Nontsikelelo Mazwai, she made the right people famous. She platformed people that mainstream media doesn’t want you to hear from, and now Pandora’s box has been opened!" Nota exclaimed.

