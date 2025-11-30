Two foreign nationals were arrested after they were found with explosives with a street value of R2.5 million

Officers arrested the men, along the N1 North in Polokwane, a taxi from Zimbabwe into Gauteng

South Africans weighed in on the arrest of the men, noting that they were coming in from Zimbabwe

Limpopo SAPS arrests two foreign nationals with explosives worth R2.5 million.

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - The arrest of two men for the possession of explosives has sparked a debate online.

The men, aged 45 and 50, were arrested by Polokwane International Airport South African Police Service (SAPS) members on Friday, 28 November 2025. They were travelling in a Toyota Quantum, pulling a trailer, along the N1 North in Polokwane.

They are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Men allegedly transporting explosives from Zimbabwe

According to Limpopo Police Spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the men were arrested following routine crime-prevention operations along the N1.

He explained that while conducting stop-and-search operations, officers stopped a Toyota Quantum, which was pulling a trailer. The vehicle was travelling from Zimbabwe into Gauteng.

“Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered and confiscated seven bags full of explosives, 2,150 connector fuses, 40 detonator cords and 247 booster cartridges with a street value of R2.5 million,” Ledwaba said.

He also added that there were only two occupants in the taxi, including the driver. Both suspects are foreign nationals.

Limpopo SAPS seized explosives worth R2.5 million from the vehicle.

Source: Twitter

Zimbabwean politician arrested with explosives

The arrest of the men comes less than a month after a Zimbabwean politician was arrested in South Africa, also for possession of explosives.

Opposition leader Job Sikhala was travelling on the N14 highway outside Johannesburg when he was stopped by police. Police stopped his vehicle after receiving information that a car matching its description was transporting explosives. Police found six blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors in the vehicle.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the arrests, with some noting that foreign nationals were involved.

Lesego Lelaka stated:

“South Africa is under attack. We just don't know it yet.”

Mètàllùs Brùtè Lèkàlà claimed:

“Then they'll claim that they're hated.”

Princess Makhosazana Morare noted:

“When we say we are under attack, we are called xenophobic.”

Collen Mehlomakulu said:

“Zimbabweans are a problem in South Africa.”

Velile Mvelas Khosana added:

“Foreigners are just here to help the ANC destroy this country.”

Mathunya Tswai asked:

“How did these people gain entry into the country when we have border patrollers?”

Sihle Basi said:

“South African Human Rights Commission, come and read about your people.”

Senzo BojelaSncono noted:

“And then we are called xenophobic.”

Source: Briefly News