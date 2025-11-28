Grootvlei Prisoner Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Another Inmate

A prisoner at the Grootvlei Correctional Centre was sentenced to life imprisonment after he violated a fellow inmate

The incident happened while the victim was using the bathroom and was taking a shower

South Africans weighed in on the case, and one believed that the life sentence was not enough to curb his criminal intent

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A Gootvlei prisoner had a life sentence added to his prison term for raping an inmate. Image: vladans

Source: Getty Images

GROOTVLEI, MPUMALANGA — A prisoner from the Grootvlei Correctional Centre was sentenced to life imprisonment after raping another prisoner.

According to CrimeInSA, which posted a statement about the incident from the South African Police Service on its @sa_crime X account, the incident happened on 30 January 2024. The perpetrator, Thabo Samuel, approached the victim in the toilets and forced him to undress. When the victim refused, he grabbed him, pulled him down, and raped him.

Victim reports rape to authorities

The victim approached the correctional authorities and reported the incident. The police opened a case of rape at the Bloemspruit Police Station in the Free State. Members from the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the case. The perpetrator was found guilty of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Rape in South Africa

South Africa struggles with high rape statistics. The South African Police Service arrested almost 4,000 suspects for rape between October 2024 and January 2025. A total of 685 gender-based violence perpetrators were convicted between October 2024 and December 2024. Approximately 110 GBV perpetrators were sentenced to life.

Senzo Mchunu, the Police Minister, said in February 2025 that there was a decline in crime in the third quarter of 2024/2025, especially in murder and raspe cases. Mchunu presented the crime statistics in Tshwane and noted that there was a 3.3% reduction in rape cases, with a total of 408 fewer cases recorded.

A Grootvlei prisoner received a life sentence for rape. Image: David Talukdar

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commented on X and did not believe that life imprisonment was a sufficient deterrent.

Life of the party said:

"He is probably already serving a life sentence, so he has nothing to lose. He should not be let into the common area with other inmates because he will do it again."

Born Captive said:

"After being sentenced for life, that dude will now rape to his heart's content because what else will happen?"

Jacob's Orbit asked:

"So if someone who is already serving life rapes another inmate, do you think adding another life sentence is in the best interests of justice?"

BornSinner said:

"He must sue the Department of Correctional Services as well." '

Alleged serial rapist arrested after 17 years

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested a suspected serial rapist after a 17-year spree. He was arrested in his home in Soeeto in September 2025.

The 41-year-old was linked to 35 rape cases. He allegedly committed the crimes in Diepkloof and Soweto between 2008 and 2025.

Source: Briefly News