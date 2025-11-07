A Zimbabwean politician was arrested in Pretoria, South Africa, on the night of Thursday, 6 November 2025

Opposition leader Job Sikhala was travelling on the N14 highway outside Johannesburg when he was stopped by police

Police stopped the vehicle after receiving information that a car matching its description was transporting explosives

Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala was arrested in Pretoria after he was allegedly found with explosives in his vehicle. Image: @NgarivhumeJ

GAUTENG – Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala has been arrested in Pretoria for allegedly having explosives.

Sikhala was arrested in Pretoria on the night of Thursday, 6 November 2025, after he was stopped on the N14 highway outside Johannesburg. Zimbabwean radio station, Nehanda Radio, confirmed that Sikhala was one of two men arrested.

Why was Sikhala arrested?

According to the publication, which received information from the South African Police Service, Alexander Thema (78) and Sikhala (53) were stopped by police who received a tip-off about a Silver Ford Fiesta that was transporting explosives.

When police stopped and searched the vehicle, 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors were found.

Sikhala, who is a former Member of the Zimbabwean Parliament, is a prominent critic of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party. He has been detained multiple times in the past in connection with his political activism.

Briefly News reached out to the Gauteng Police Spokesperson for confirmation of the incident before publication. However, no reply was received at the time.

