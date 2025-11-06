A professional rugby player has appeared in a Cape Town court in connection with an alleged assault incident involving a university student

The athlete reportedly handed himself over to police following the alleged altercation that took place after a private gathering in late October

Police have confirmed that a case of assault is under investigation, with the accused expected to make another court appearance later this month

Lions rugby player Bronson Mills appeared in court on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, after voluntarily handing himself over to police in connection with an alleged assault incident in Cape Town.

According to a News24 report, the 22-year-old is facing allegations related to an altercation that allegedly took place at a private house gathering in the early hours of Monday, 27 October.

Cape Town student files complaint after altercation

The complainant, a student from Cape Town, has lodged a formal complaint with the police. In a statement seen by News24, he alleged that an argument broke out at a friend’s house, which later turned physical.

Selane claimed he sustained multiple injuries during the incident. He has since received medical attention and opened a case with local authorities.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) is under investigation.

Mills released on warning as case proceeds

Mills was released on warning pending further investigation and is expected to appear in court again later this month.

Neither Mills nor his legal representatives have commented publicly on the allegations. The Golden Lions Rugby Union also declined to provide immediate comment, stating it will cooperate with the investigation and allow the legal process to unfold.

Police said the matter remains under active investigation, and no further details will be released at this stage.

Other local rugby news

Briefly News in a previous local rugby story, reported that a veteran Border rugby player Sive “Richie McCaw” Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

Tshaka, who played for Fort Beaufort United, as well as Walter Sisulu University, Police, and Lovedale, was reportedly trying to resolve an altercation when the attack occurred.

Police confirmed that Tshaka was taken to a nearby clinic but later died of his injuries. A 41‑year‑old suspect appeared in the Keiskammahoek Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 29 October.

The news about Tshaka's death was particularly poignant as it followed the tragic deaths of two other young footballers: Raul Ramirez, who died after an unfortunate incident on the pitch, and 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure, who was killed in Ghana.

Late SA cyclist's wife narrates ordeal with police

Briefly News also reported that Dennis Hammar’s wife narrated her encounter with the police before the death of her husband after being attacked in Cape Town.

The South African cyclist died at the age of 77 after failing to recover from an injury sustained during an attack by a robber in Cape Town.

