Cape Flats Shootings Claim 11 Lives in 24 Hours As 1 Killed in Muizenberg
- Another person was gunned down in the Cape Flats, bringing the number of gun-related deaths to 11 in just one day
- Hours before the shooting took place, the South African Police said that it was probing four murders in Philippi East
- Some shootings have taken place in Cape Town in October, and the police intensified Operation Shanela to prevent further violence
CAPE FLATS, WESTERN CAPE — A person was killed in Overcome Heights in Muizenberg on the Cape Flats, Western Cape, on 5 November 2025.
Journalist Ludidi Velani posted on his @LudidiVelani X account and said that the murder took place in Muizenberg. Details of the shooting are still sketchy. The police also said that they are investigating four murders that took place in Philippi East on 4 and 5 November 2025. A man was shot and killed at a taxi rank on 4 November, and three people were gunned down in the Marikana informal settlement the following morning. The police also said that it has been tightening Operation Shanela in the area to reduce the violent incidents.
This is a developing story.
