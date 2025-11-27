At least 17 people were injured in separate crashes on the N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

KZN Transport Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Siboniso Duma, said it was a relief that no one had passed away

South Africans weighed in on the two accidents, debating whether the truck drivers were to blame for the crashes

A truck's trailer overturned onto a minibus taxi and the vehicle on the N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza. Image: ALS Paramedics

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two separate crashes on the N3 involving several trucks have left numerous people injured on 27 November 2025.

The accidents, which happened within two hours of each other, happened on the N3 Durban-bound, before the Marianhill Toll Plaza. Thankfully, despite the severity of the two accidents, no fatalities were reported.

Trailer overturns onto a taxi and a vehicle

In the first accident, which happened just after 11 am, ALS Paramedics found that a truck’s trailer had overturned onto a full-laden taxi and a vehicle. Paramedics said that the truck failed to stop and went up onto the embankment to avoid crashing into other vehicles.

While it went up the embankment, its trailer overturned. 11 people sustained various injuries, and once stabilised, they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for further care.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Siboniso Duma, visited the scene, saying it was a relief that no one had passed away.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life. A total of twelve people sustained injuries. These include eleven occupants of a minibus taxi, including the driver. The truck driver who caused the accident sustained minor injuries,” he noted.

Two accidents in KwaZulu-Natal on the N3 left at least 17 people injured. Image: ALS Paramedics

Less than two hours later, paramedics responded to another crash involving a truck, in the backlog of the N3 crash.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics arrived on scene to find that most of the highway was obstructed by the trucks involved in the crash.

“Four trucks and a vehicle had been involved, leaving five people injured,” Jamieson said.

South Africans are divided by the truck accidents

Social media users weighed in on the accident, with some suggesting that the truck drivers were at fault, and others disputing that.

Pieter Smit said:

“It's not always the trucks. Small cars don't respect trucks and don't understand that a truck takes a lot longer to stop. You will press the brake and nothing will happen because it's not like a small car where you'll stop instantly. And people like to cut in front of the trucks because they are impatient and always want to be in front of the truck. They don’t realise that we keep an extra space in front for emergencies, then when they meet an accident, they're quick to say that the truck knocked them. But they are not giving the full story that they caused it. And also, when people see a truck put its indicator on, they won't give it a gap. They'll all press accelerators to try and beat the truck and be ahead. My father was a truck driver. He taught me to always give right of way to any vehicle that can flatten you.”

Lenny Ikorpmb suggested:

“He was speeding and not indicating to change lanes.”

Ryan Hardwich stated:

“Always the truck drivers.”

Vivienne Kockott said:

“Bring back our rail system and get these trucks off our freeways.”

Prince Mthembu noted:

“That truck driver tried to save lives.”

Annamaria Hayward added:

“Get the trucks off the road. But we need trains and railways before you do that.”

Luellen Smith urged:

“Bring back the railroads.”

