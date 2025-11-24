A matriculant from Schaumburg Combined School was tragically killed following a violent incident at the school

The matriculant was one of four learners who were struck by a bus, which was trying to leave the area

South Africans weighed in on the levels of violence in schools and what needed to be done about it

GAUTENG – The tragic death of a matriculant at a school in Hartbeespoort has raised questions online about safety in schools.

The Grade 12 female learner passed away after she was struck by a school bus during a violent incident at the Schaumburg Combined School.

The incident happened on Thursday, 20 November 2025, but the girl passed away on Sunday, 23 November 2025, as a result of her injuries.

Matriculants engage in a fight with other boys

According to Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, violence broke out at the school after four boys allegedly entered the school grounds by climbing a fence. The boys were not learners at the school. A fight then broke out between them and Grade 12 learners from Schaumburg Combined, who had finished exams.

Mabona noted that the chaos escalated as other learners got involved. Educators then attempted to direct learners towards the buses, but that is when some learners tried to take control of the vehicles.

Matriculant struck by a bus

Fearing for his safety amid the chaos, one bus driver attempted to drive off, but ended up hitting four learners in the process. Three of the learners were in Grade 12, while the other was in Grade 10. The girls were transported to a hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, where the matriculant sadly passed away as a result of her injuries.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, with counselling also provided to the learners and staff.

South Africans react to the tragic incident

Social media users weighed in on the tragedy, with some expressing frustration at the level of violence in schools. Others focused on the bus driver’s actions.

Alex Williams asked:

“We have been advocating for safety officers for a long time to control unruly learners and visitors. How can a school be so unsafe?”

John Nyundu said:

“Very sad indeed. May the counselling also be offered to the bus driver, because I'm sure wherever he is, he feels pain as well.”

Lunga Kroza asked:

“What the hell was the driver thinking? He should have done better.”

Ratebejana Gaolekwe Aubrey added:

“The bus driver must be held accountable. You cannot drive in an unconducive environment.”

Louco BuraGanda Mojalefa suggested:

“Place two police officers at each and every high school in South Africa.”

Dintle Letsika Mohapanele said:

“I will always say this: the violence in our schools is perpetuated by the government and parents, but you guys know that already. It will only become worse. Good luck.”

Gauteng Education condemns violence at schools

Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education condemned violence at schools.

Matome Chiloane noted that there were several incidents of violence, including the stabbing of a schoolboy and numerous physical fights.

The MEC added that ill-discipline and unruly behaviour would be met by disciplinary or legal action.

