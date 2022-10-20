Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane has condemned violence at schools in the province

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane has recently condemned violence in the province’s schools.

Several violent incidents have occurred recently at schools in Gauteng. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Several incidents occurred, including the stabbing of a schoolboy and numerous physical fights on school premises.

Chiloane strongly condemned the acts of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour by learners. He told TimesLIVE that learners, parents, and communities should be reminded that schools are learning and teaching institutions.

The MEC added that ill-discipline and unruly behaviour would be met by disciplinary action and, if necessary, lawful action.

In one of the more serious incidents, a Grade 8 boy was stabbed in the neck by a grade 9 boy outside the school premises. The learner is recovering at home, and the suspect faces suspension and disciplinary processes.

Meanwhile, parents resorted to protest action at Parktown Primary School and demanded the removal of the principal. The parents blamed the principal for the poor state of the school and the mistreatment of learners.

The Department of Education in Gauteng told IOL that it was aware of the protests and has committed to investigating the allegations against the principal.

Social media users react to the violence at schools:

Fowzia Wilson said:

“Discipline has left the building! Respect is taught at home, not at school!”

Coenraad Visagie commented:

“When you have a corrupt government, the corruption and total disregard for ethics and law will eventually filter down into all levels of society - we have reached this level.”

Chimene Gino Du Toit posted:

“It’s sad when even our schools are not safe for our kids anymore, things need to seriously change in this country, everything is so broken down.”

Rashid Ahmed wrote:

“Homeschooling: hire a teacher and teach them at home the best way forward.”

Alex Nkosi added:

“Corporal punishment is the way to go for these kids. Kiddies’ gloves towards them are a way of putting the future in danger.”

