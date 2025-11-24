Hawks Sergeant and Tembisa Hospital Official Arrested for R100k Bribery Case, Citizens Want Justice
- A member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was arrested in connection with bribery
- The member was arrested along with a Tembisa Hospital official who tried to bribe a member of the Hawks
- South Africans weighed in on the arrests and questioned why those responsible for the looting were free
GAUTENG – The Tembisa Hospital looting scandal continues to serve up drama, with two people now arrested in connection with the crime.
A 41-year-old police officer, who is a member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, and a 53-year-old Tembisa Hospital official have been arrested. The duo were arrested on Sunday, 24 November 2025, after the hospital official allegedly offered a bribe to a Hawks investigator.
The suspects appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 November 2025, and the matter was postponed to 2 December 2025.
Duo arrested in connection with bribery and corruption
According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, a DPCI officer was approached by a 41-year-old colleague, who is a sergeant. The sergeant told the officer that a hospital official wanted to meet about an ongoing investigation linked to the hospital.
Mbambo added that the sergeant reportedly indicated that the hospital official was willing to offer a bribe to avoid prosecution. The scandal involving the hospital continues to make headlines, with over R2 billion looted from it.
“On Sunday, 23 November 2025, the Hawks member and the Tembisa Hospital official met with the complainant, who is the investigator in the case, and handed over R100,000 cash as gratification,” Mabombo noted.
The DPCI’s Serious Corruption Investigation unit then effected an operation which led to the arrest of both the sergeant and the Tembisa Hospital official.
South Africans react to the arrest
Social media users weighed in on the arrests, with some questioning why those who benefited from the looting, like Hangwanu Maumela, are still free. Maumela is accused of being part of a syndicate that was responsible for rampant looting at the hospital, even using the money on luxury vehicles.
Nthebe Mozhina stated:
The Scorpions must come back.”
Mokete Bakane asked:
“What happened to Maumela? Is he still alive or what?”
Xahumba Madyaswakwe added:
“So, someone explain to me, because I don't understand. The person who got the bribe is arrested, but the person who stole the money and also paid the bribe is not arrested yet, while also paying bribes left, right and centre.”
Portia Ndlovu asked:
“What about those who benefitted and looted millions to buy Lamborghinis, while citizens were suffering?”
Boitumelo Elliot Sepato noted:
“So, Bushiri was right about the Hawks taking bribes.”
Dumisa Mhlamo asked:
“Why is the one who ate this money not prosecuted?”
Herman Mashaba questions why Hangwana Maumela hasn't been arrested
Briefly News reported that Herman Mashaba questioned why Hangwani Morgan Maumela remained a free man.
Maumela has been implicated in the widespread looting of over R2 billion at Tembisa Hospital.
South Africans weighed in on the ActionSA leader's question, sharing their opinions about the whole situation.
