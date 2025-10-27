Hangwani Morgan Maumela spent R52 million on a Pagani Huayra Roadster, a unique Italian hypercar

The money used to purchase the vehicle is allegedly linked to funds looted from Tembisa Hospital

South Africans weighed in on the flashy purchase, questioning when action would be taken against Maumela

Hangwani Maumela spent R52 million on an Italian hypercar, sparking outrage online. Image: @TheTruthPanther/ @VusiSambo

GAUTENG – Investigations continue into Hangwani Morgan Maumela, revealing more details about his flashy lifestyle.

The controversial figure splashed out R52 million on an Italian hypercar in 2021, with money allegedly looted from the Tembisa Hospital.

Maumela is alleged to be part of one of the syndicates responsible for the looting of R2 billion from the hospital. A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe found that three coordinated syndicates were responsible for siphoning off the huge sum of money through fraudulent and corrupt actions.

Maumela purchased a R52-million Pagani

News24 reported that the tender tycoon splashed out R52 million for a Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars ever built.

Maumela purchased the vehicle late in 2021, a few months after whistleblower Babita Deokaran was assassinated. Deokaran was killed after raising the red flag about shell companies looting funds from the hospital.

Maumela reneged on the purchase, and the vehicle was returned to the Daytona Motor Group dealership in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, in November 2021. It was sold to another buyer.

What makes the hypercar so unique?

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is built by hand, and there are only 100 in existence. It boasts 764 horsepower and 1 000Nm of torque, resulting in it going from 0-100km/h in just 3.0 seconds. The car has a top speed of 370km/h.

Each vehicle is also tailored to the prospective owner's specifications, bumping up the price. High-profile owners of a Pagani Huayra Roadster include Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is built by hand, and there are only 100 in existence. Image: @VusiSambo

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were furious, with many questioning why Maumela has not been arrested yet.

Beth Winslow asked:

“Has he been arrested yet? Oh, as usual, no arrest.”

Oom Klaas Snyman questioned:

“Where is he now? I thought maybe even the president would want to see him arrested.”

Paul Mc Taggart also asked:

“Why has he not been arrested? Or is Ramaphosa protecting his family?”

Mpho Moyahabo Mashaba stated:

“And nothing will happen to him. They are very protected. They are above the law.”

Simon Lewis said:

“It’s lekker being politically connected. You can steal at will.”

Wilson Saindi questioned:

“When will he be arrested? If it were an ordinary person, he would be in jail.”

Andre Erasmus exclaimed:

“How is he not in jail right now?”

Maumela's assets seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU)

Briefly News reported that R325 million in assets were seized from Maumela by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The AFU were able to seize a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Bentley Continental GT V8 worth R4.1 million.

Properties were also seized, including an R88.5 million mansion in Bantry Bay, Cape Town.

