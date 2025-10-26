KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma Cracks Down on Illegal Truck Operations Along N3

KZN Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has reportedly issued a stern warning to truck owners

The province is stepping up enforcement against unroadworthy trucks and undocumented drivers as part of the #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign

The operation took place along the N3 in Pietermaritzburg throughout Saturday, 25 October 2025

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, warned truck company owners that they could face imprisonment under the #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign if their vehicles are driven by illegal migrants or deemed unroadworthy.

The #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation resulted in the arrest of over 15 undocumented foreign nationals. Image: MARIUSBROODRYK/X

Source: Twitter

What did the MEC say?

The operation, which occurred along the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, 25 October 2025, led to a series of significant arrests. MEC Siboniso Duma said the enforcement actions reflect the province’s zero-tolerance approach toward fraudulent drivers and unroadworthy trucks that endanger lives on KwaZulu-Natal roads.

During the operation, three undocumented foreign nationals from Malawi were arrested, and a major racket involving foreign truck drivers from Swaziland using fraudulent licences was uncovered. One truck was suspended, and a Mozambican taxi driver was found operating without a route permit while transporting passengers, some of whom were Malawians travelling from Ermelo to Durban. A further eight warrants of arrest were issued.

What did South Africans say?

Social users shared their opinions regarding arrests made.

@UnityInSA said:

"Employing illegal foreigners must carry a hefty fine. The employer must be made to pay for breaking the law. Maybe even mandatory jail time. The illegal foreigner must also be charged and deported. These crimes have been going on for too long now and both employers and illegal foreigners have been taking advantage. Enough is enough"

@woza_diego said:

"And documented foreigners must have a limited period and must go back where they come from."

@2024AFRIKA said:

"But they won’t remove taxi's that are not road worthy because they’re scared of the industry."

@toniDfeto said:

"What does legislation says if this illegal/legal migrants, who brakes the country's laws are being profiled, on a centralised national security digital platforms?"

@tsrapman1 said:

"Well done, that MEC must also be redeployed to Gauteng to clean-up the MESS. Including the mayhem caused by foreign scooter drivers who take the law upon THEMSELVES in Tshwane."

RTI is mandated to make arrests for hiring undocumented individuals. Image: MARIUSBROODRYK/X

Source: Twitter

@MambheleM said:

"This is good news, the type of driving we're seeing on our roads tells you how many of these undocumented people don't have licenses to be on the road."

@your939 said:

"They hire them to pay them peanuts, they accept because they have to feed hungry stomachs in impoverished Zim. Exploiting them for low wages. They say South Africans are lazy because they won't accept anything less than minimum wage."

3 More stories about truck drivers in SA

Briefly News previously reported that investigations are underway to find a truck driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash on the N3, Pietermaritzburg.

previously reported that investigations are underway to find a truck driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash on the N3, Pietermaritzburg. Traffic on the N3 highway, Durban-bound, near Pavilion Shopping Mall in KwaZulu-Natal came to a standstill.

A truck driver got into some trouble after he was seen driving the vehicle with two female passengers inside.

Source: Briefly News