Light Aircraft Crashes into School Building in Ekurhuleni

A light aircraft reportedly crashed into a school building in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, 26 October 2025

Ekurhuleni emergency services reported that an instructor and a student were carrying out an evaluation flight test at the time of the crash

It is alleged that the plane’s engine failed, which forced them to make an emergency landing

Two people escaped uninjured after a light plane crashed into a school building in Alberton.

2 People unharmed after plane crash

According to Ekurhuleni emergency services, an aircraft instructor and a student were conducting an evaluation flight test. It is alleged that the plane’s engine failed, forcing them to make an emergency landing.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Tikki Macdonald said that the pilot initially wanted to do an emergency landing on the school's rugby field but landed on the tuckshop instead. Macdonald noted that both the instructor and student escaped uninjured. The spokesperson said that the incident has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authorities and is currently under investigation.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that the light aircraft crashed into a tuck shop at Hoërskool Alberton. The Department said that the incident will not disrupt school activities or the ongoing National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. It advised parents to ensure that learners bring their own food to school.



Other plane crashes in 2025

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a search and rescue operation after a plane allegedly crashed near Howick on 15 October 2025. Two light aircrafts sent distress signals, and one of them is believed to have gone down. Due to the challenging weather conditions, emergency management services have not located the plane. The Howick South African Police Service and search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area to locate the planes.

The two light aircraft that went missing on Wednesday near Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal were found, and both of the pilots died from the crashes. According to the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, the first aircraft was recovered in the evening of 15 October 2025, hours after they were reported missing. The pilot's body was recovered from the crash. He did not survive.

The pilot was aiming for the school's rugby field but landed on the tuckshop.

One person has been killed following a tragic aircraft accident at Lanseria International Airport. According to reports, the pilot of an aircraft died after the crash shortly after takeoff on Thursday, 5 June 2025. The aircraft went down within the perimeter of the nearby lion and rhino nature reserve.

The bodies of three passengers of a missing aircraft were found in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 June after it disappeared from the skies three days prior. The aircraft left the Virginia Airport in Durban and was destined for Ladysmith in the Eastern Cape. A student pilot was among those whose bodies were found alongside the aircraft.

