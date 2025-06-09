3 Bodies Recovered With Missing Aircraft in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africans Horrified
- The bodies of three passengers of the missing aircraft that disappeared in the Eastern Cape have been found
- The aircraft left the Virginia Airport in Durban at 3 pm on 8 June 2025 and was on its way to the Eastern Cape
- South Africans were horrified by the discovery, as the plane was found a day after it disappeared
KWAZULU-NATAL — The body of 21-year-old student pilot Nqobile Biyela was among the three bodies that were found a day after it disappeared on 9 June 2025 over the Eastern Cape skies.
Missing plane found
According to SABC News, the aircraft Biyela was found in left the Virginia airport in Durban in the afternoon. It was destined for the Ladysmith midland. However, it did not reach its destination. The aircraft was last seen heading towards Greytown in the Eastern Cape.
The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said that the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) assisted the government in investigating the disappearance of the craft. The government also worked with the South African Police Service in looking for the craft.
Accidents involving aircraft in SA
- A Cessna 210 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff at the Lanswria airport on 5 June 2025
- An airplane crashed into a pole in the Eastern Cape in September 2024 after it tried to avoid a pothole on the road
- A pilot died in the Western Cape in Saldanha Bay in March at the West Coast Airshow, and the incident was caught on camera
South Africans concerned
Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were worried and discussed the discovery.
Lebo Mathatho asked:
"Who was in that A/C? A PC-12 is a very good aircraft with advanced tech. This is worrying."
Mbeks Lihle asked:
"Am I wrong when I say these aircraft need an installation of a parachute?"
Maryna Vermeulen asked:
"How is it possible for three planes to disappear and crash on the same afternoon?"
Sibusiso Sindane said:
"Tragic indeed. I don't trust these small airplanes, though."
Sii Hle Dzanibe asked:
"How were they missing while there's ATC? Didn't the pilot report the matter they were facing?"
Leo Pol said:
"Poor South African aviation system. How can a Cessna that flies low be missing for over three days? Probably some survived the crash and died of injuries."
Limpopo pilot burnt beyond recognition after the aircraft crashed
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a probe was launched in October 2024 after a light aircraft crashed in Limpopo after departing from Mpumalanga. The only occupant on the flight died in the crash.
The plane disappeared on 16 October, and a search and rescue operation was launched. After an intense search, the pilot's body was found in Louis Trichardt. The cause of the accident was unknown.
Source: Briefly News
