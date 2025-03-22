Tragedy Strikes at West Coast Airshow, Pilot Dies After Impala Aircraft Crashes During Performance
- A pilot was killed when his plane crashed during a live performance at the West Coast Airshow
- Videos of the tragic crash on Saturday 22 March 2025 soon went viral on social media
- The crash site has been cordoned off as investigations into the tragedy are underway
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism
WESTERN CAPE – Tragedy struck at the West Coast Airshow on Saturday 22 March 2025 when a pilot was killed.
The pilot was tragically killed when his aircraft crashed during the airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in Saldanha Bay.
The West Coast Airshow took place at the Saldanha/Vredenburg Airport on 21 and 22 March.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Pilot died on impact at the airshow
According to Elowayne Gouws, West Coast Medical Rescue's director, the incident occurred shortly after 3 pm on the 22nd.
Gauteng crash leaves mortuary vehicle driver and passenger dead, SA blames bad spirit for fatalities
"The Impala jet hit the ground. The pilot died on impact. West Coast Medical Rescue arrived within two minutes and found the wreckage engulfed in flames," Gouws said.
Before the crash, social media videos showed the plane, rising and spinning in mid-air before plummeting to the ground. It then erupted into flames. In the video, thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the crash site.
You can watch the video here.
Accident and Incident Investigations Division confirms fatality
The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) stated that the pilot had crashed, saying that investigations were underway. This was confirmed by South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACCA) the head of communication, Sisa Majola.
“There is one confirmed fatality; a pilot on board an Impala aircraft (Registration: ZU-IMP). The AIID is working with the event safety officers to collate preliminary information,” Majola said.
The site has been cordoned off as investigations get underway.
“The AIID will provide a public update from the scene should this be deemed necessary,” Majola added.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za