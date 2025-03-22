A pilot was killed when his plane crashed during a live performance at the West Coast Airshow

Videos of the tragic crash on Saturday 22 March 2025 soon went viral on social media

The crash site has been cordoned off as investigations into the tragedy are underway

A pilot was killed when his plane crashed during a performance at the West Coast Airshow in Saldanha Bay. Image: West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show

WESTERN CAPE – Tragedy struck at the West Coast Airshow on Saturday 22 March 2025 when a pilot was killed.

The pilot was tragically killed when his aircraft crashed during the airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in Saldanha Bay.

The West Coast Airshow took place at the Saldanha/Vredenburg Airport on 21 and 22 March.

Pilot died on impact at the airshow

According to Elowayne Gouws, West Coast Medical Rescue's director, the incident occurred shortly after 3 pm on the 22nd.

"The Impala jet hit the ground. The pilot died on impact. West Coast Medical Rescue arrived within two minutes and found the wreckage engulfed in flames," Gouws said.

Before the crash, social media videos showed the plane, rising and spinning in mid-air before plummeting to the ground. It then erupted into flames. In the video, thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the crash site.

Accident and Incident Investigations Division confirms fatality

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) stated that the pilot had crashed, saying that investigations were underway. This was confirmed by South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACCA) the head of communication, Sisa Majola.

“There is one confirmed fatality; a pilot on board an Impala aircraft (Registration: ZU-IMP). The AIID is working with the event safety officers to collate preliminary information,” Majola said.

The site has been cordoned off as investigations get underway.

“The AIID will provide a public update from the scene should this be deemed necessary,” Majola added.

