A South African Police Service fixed-wing aircraft crashed after taking off at the Rand Airport in Germiston

Five people who were passengers on the plane were killed while the pilot was airlifted to hospital in critical condition

The South African Civil Aviation Authority and police officials will investigate the cause of the crash further

EKURHULENI - Five people were killed when a South African Police Service fixed-wing aircraft crashed after taking off at the Rand Airport in Germiston on Tuesday, 30 August. The pilot was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A police plane crashed after taking off and left five people dead. Image: Benjamin Lowy & Getty image

Source: Getty Images

Police Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said authorities were on the scene of the crash and were trying to establish the cause of the accident.

The crash occurred at about 2pm, and all the deceased were passengers on the plane, News24 reported.

The victims’ identities are yet to be revealed.

When Netcare 911 medics arrived at the scene, they found that an aircraft had crashed towards the end of the runway.

According to The Citizen, the pilot was airlifted to hospital.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority and police officials will investigate the crash further.

South Africans saddened by deaths:

Sue Phillips said:

“I saw it happen from my office window. The wing fell right off after take-off...horrifying.”

Tiger Zindoga commented:

“Do they check safety and maintenance in these aircraft?”

Siya Aries Xii Gezane wrote:

“Imagine being forced to work with equipment that doesn’t function. Putting their lives at risk. And now the unthinkable has happened. How will they spin this one, I wonder?”

Mzwah Mabaso added:

“SAPS is very poor, can’t even fix air crafts.”

