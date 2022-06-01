A light aircraft crash landed on the R44 close to Winery Road near Stellenbosch on Wednesday 1 June

Two occupants on the plane who sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor were still seated in the crashed aircraft

Social media user managed to capture clips of the incident and the plane could be seen gliding above the road

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

WESTERN CAPE - An aeroplane was forced to make an emergency landing on the R44 close to Winery Road near Stellenbosch on Wednesday 1 June.

One occupant from the plane sustained serious injuries and another emerged with minor injuries. They were transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch for treatment.

A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing on a Stellenbosch road. Image: @TrafficSA & @HashtagUnite/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The two occupants were found still seated among the crashed light aircraft, ER24 paramedics told TimesLIVE. Clips of the incident were shared on social media and the aircraft could be seen gliding just inches above cars on the road.

During the crash landing, the aircraft picked up some unavoidable damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Municipality of Stellenbosch said the Annandale Intersection should be avoided by drivers in the region, as recovery teams continue to clear-up the roadway, The South African reported.

Mzansi can’t deal

Social media users find the humour in the incident:

Nkosi Dlamini Mlangeni said:

“So road accident fund will pay them for crashing their aircraft in the middle of the road.”

Muzi H. Ngwenya posted:

“When crossing the road, you look to the left, look to the right, and look to the left again… And then get hit by an aeroplane.”

Dannyboy Lekgema Moreku commented:

“Don’t see this every day… Thankful there are no fatalities.”

Charlton Ahrends added:

“With petrol prices so high, expect more of this.”

Haibo: Aeroplane crashes on main road, Mzansi can’t deal

Check out a similar story Briefly News also reported on a plane crash on an unidentified highway has caused a stir on social media, with many users wondering how the horrific incident could have taken place.

Twitter user, @danielmarven headed online to share a short snippet of the incident. In the video, many cars appear to stop in their tracks on the freeway, while others simply pull over. It doesn't take long to realise what has caused the disruption as soon a plane appears on the road.

Source: Briefly News