Limpopo Car Crash: 17 Burnt to Death on N1 After Head On Collision

POLOKWANE - On Tuesday night (11 January) a Toyota SUV experienced a head-on collision with a minibus taxi on the N1 near Mookgopong in Limpopo. This resulted in the taxi catching fire and 17 people dying in the blaze.

Today (13 January) the authorities will begin to identify the deceased. However, this is a challenging process as many of those who lost their lives were burnt beyond recognition and are in varying stages of decomposition.

According to SABC News, the investigation will be aided by DNA samples from family members of the victims. The names of the deceased are known, due to a list that was filled out before the taxi departed, in keeping with Covid-19 protocols.

A head-on collision on the N1 caused 17 people to burn to death in Limpopo. Image: Twitter/@rayon_media

Source: Twitter

The cause of the head-on collision

Limpopo's transport authorities said that so far evidence points to the driver of the Toyota losing control of the SUV. This is due to one of the vehicle's tyres bursting. When the driver lost control of the vehicle, the collision occurred, IOL reports.

Mike Maringa, a provincial spokesperson for Transport and Community Safety, said that the passengers were trapped inside the taxi once it caught alight and were burnt along with the driver. The SUV driver was killed from the impact of the collision.

Of the eight people who survived the crash, six have severe injuries and two have light injuries. Transport authorities in the province have urged people to exercise caution, particularly on the N1 as it is known for accidents.

Reactions to the Limpopo collision

@LollyMkunqwana believes:

"It’s not the road that’s dangerous. It’s the people using it."

@DrPhomolo said:

"A horrific accident. We can't blame anyone in this."

@_JustJazzin shared:

"May their souls rest in eternal peace."

@vusimseleku believes:

"Some of the things happening in this country would leave one speechless at times. There's is no respect at all for human lives."

@thobelawem remarked:

"People should stop racing against time when doing long-distance. Getting there safe should be important."

Source: Briefly News