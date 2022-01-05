A truck driver almost met his demise when a train scrapped the front of the vehicle at a railway crossing

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a video of the jaw-dropping incident highlighting how the driver almost lost his life

Some were extremely upset with the driver's actions as there was no way they did not see that train coming, labelling it negligence

Truck drivers have a very high-risk jobs. A clip of a near-death experience involving a truck and a train has left jaws on the floor.

A truck driver almost lost their life when a train scrapped the front of their vehicle. Image: Facebook / @SA Long distance Truckers

Living in South Africa where the railway is not exactly active, no one really takes that much care in checking at railway crossings, especially on routes they are familiar with… even though they should!

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers recently shared the clip showing how the front of the truck was scrapped by the train. The driver literally stopped just in time.

“Truck driver misses death by centimetres.…”

Social media users react to the heart-stopping incident

While many felt the driver should have been more aware of his surroundings, especially as it was an open plain, others were just pleased to see the driver was okay.

There were a lot of angry people who hope the owner of this truck saw the video and that there were consequences for the driver.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Zola Peter said:

“Taxi driver, I'm only worried about someone's truck. He needs to be fired and arrested.”

@Wayne Lendrum said:

“Ignorance or stupidity. You decide. We have families and friends sharing the roads with these people.”

@Skarah Letshelea said:

“Even there's no stop sign, even he don't have driver’s licence, I mean where is his common sense? Where was his eyes?”

@Jośejovo Tianjośe said:

"Don't take it easy, life is too short guys, drive well to save our lives.”

Accident on N1 in Free State, 1 truck driver dead and another seriously injured

Another truck driver was not so lucky. An accident involving two trucks occurred on the N1 near the Koppies off-ramp in the Free State. The SAPS has warned drivers to avoid the area and take different routes instead. Routes have been diverted to the north and south of the off-ramp, reported Briefly News.

The traffic to the north has been redirected from the off-ramp to the Heilbron Koppies road. The southbound traffic is diverted from the Vaal Toll Plaza.

In a statement, SAPS said that one of the truck drivers sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a Kroonstad hospital. The other truck driver burnt to death.

