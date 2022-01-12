A crash between a motor vehicle and a bus on the N1 in Limpopo has claimed the lives of 17 people and 8 others injured

The deceased include the driver of the car, the bus driver and passengers that were trapped in the burning bus

South Africans are shocked by the car accident and now believe that the N1 has become a deadly road

MOOKGOPHONG - A horrific car accident between an SUV and a 22- seater bus occurred on the N1 near Mookgophong in Limpopo.

The motor vehicle crashed into the bus head-on, after the car's tyre burst which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

A total of 17 people were killed in a car accident that took place on the N1 in Limpopo. Imaged: Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The car crash took place on Tuesday, 11 January. Initial reports by SABC News revealed that 12 people had been killed and eight others suffered major injuries.

However, in the early hours on Wednesday, the death toll had increased to 17, reports eNCA. Traffic spokesperson Mike Maringa says five more bodies were found inside the bus. The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Polokwane.

Motorists describe a chaotic scene

The survivors were pulled out of the bus that had caught fire by motorists driving by. Some witnesses say the bus passengers were screaming for help because they were trapped inside.

The driver of the bus and 15 passengers were burnt alive inside the bus. The driver of the SUV was also declared dead on the scene.

South Africans horrified by the car crash

Taking to social media South Africans believe that the N1 has become deadly and are calling on law enforcement to act.

@skgekgere said:

"It is about time they installed stationary permanent speed cameras on that stretch - just like parts of the N3. That way speeding for long distances will be difficult."

@tebogo05122043 said:

"@MbalulaFikile @TransportLimCom @SANRAL_za If this road had barriers like we've been asking, people would not have lost their lives. How many more lives must be lost before you listen? Cars lose control veer off the road then head-on collision @OUTASA @AASouthAfrica"

@Thedailytalksa said:

"N1 is a very deadly stretch of the road these days."

@thatjolistoguy said:

"Ey this N1 is a deadly road."

