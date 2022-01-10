A short clip posted on social media has South Africans face-palming as a red Ferrari slides into an orange Lamborghini

The Ferrari seemed to lose control on what is clearly an extremely slippery surface before it smashed straight into the Lambo

The question of which driver is going to have to reach into their pockets to pay for the damage has netizens sharing different kinds of opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Few situations encapsulate the meaning of a bad day more than one experienced by a driver of a red Ferrari. A short clip posted on an Instagram account called 'Crashes' showed the red luxury vehicle sliding uncontrollably into a Lamborghini.

Details around the crash seem to suggest a level of foolishness on behalf of the driver. With the road so wet you could see the reflection of the cars on the ground, peeps are wondering why the Ferrari decided to accelerate so dramatically.

A video showing a Ferrari crashing into a Lamborghini has peeps asking who needs to fork out the cash to pay for damages. Images: @crashes

Source: Instagram

Social media users quickly shared their opinions in the comments section as they answered the question posed by the author of the post:

"Who has to pay more in damages?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at the six-second clip below:

Some social media users discuss who needs to pay for the damage done

@notlordmcdonnell shared:

"Red car pays for both."

@kunsh1996

"The car that slid..."

Other netizens share their opinions about the luxury car crash

@mark_trezza wrote:

"Expensive hobby. Bumper super cars."

@ayyee.leann said:

"Should’ve Tokyo drifted, just saying."

@toronto_eduardo commented:

"Fast and Furious 10 looks dope."

@quienesdaniel added:

"That was the slowest supercar crash I've ever seen."

“It was flying”: Mzansi in disbelief after mysterious car accident, peeps say it happened in Limpopo

In other peculiar car news, Briefly News previously reported that a social media account holder was puzzled by a driver of an SUV that was seen after crashing and veering off the road. The Twitter user said he had so many questions as he looked at the images.

The stylish car seemed to be badly damaged and the condition of the driver was unclear when it came to injuries sustained. In one of the images, someone from the vehicle was spotted lying next to it.

The pictures caused a stir on the social networking application and some peeps said the incident took place in Limpopo. The images were shared by @JuksAfrika and some locals said they know the guy survived the crash while others blamed the department of transport for not installing road signs on the curvy road.

Source: Briefly News