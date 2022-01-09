Mvezo Komkhulu Struck by Lightning and Burns Down, No Foul Play Suspected

Mvezo Komkhulu in Mvezo, the village in which Nelson Mandela was born has burned down

The building was struck by lightning following a storm and the thatch roof quickly caught fire

The building was in an advanced stage of construction but lightning masts had not been installed yet

MVEZO - Mvezo Komkhulu (The Great Place) has been struck by lightning and burned down. The thatch roof quick caught fire and the flames spread through the building.

Nkosi Zwelivelile shared the news on his Instagram page. He said that the building was struck by lightning on Saturday, 8 January.

Mvezo Komkhulu burnt down after being struck by lightning. Photo credit: @nkosizwelivelile

He said that the situation was regrettable but that it was an act of nature and no foul play is suspected.

The building was at an advanced stage of construction with R10 million spent on the first phase. Lightning masts had not yet been installed resulting in the tragedy according to the Daily Sun.

The Mvezo Welcome Centre was funded through the National Lottery and R7 million was still earmarked for construction.

Social media users reacted to the incident

tidoza:

"10 million phi kwesis'structure? Hayi the God's are truly angry on behalf of its people. 10 million pho when people are going to bed with no food children unable to further their education."

lilia__saf:

"Allah knows best This reminds me that we were taught as kids that houses built from lottery money would eventually burn down…"

milton_nkosi:

"Sorry - Thankfully no one was hurt. Reconstruction plans must begin soonest."

bongz_nkosana:

"I must say grootman, that lightning earlier on today was quite scary… ivakele nalapha eNgcobo kwaqhushumba nheePlugs konakala iAppliances. What great devastation to the destruction of the welcoming centre, perhaps an even bigger & better one will be erected this time around ."

