The mayor of Emalahleni Municipality and her husband have been killed in a head-on collision in Mpumalanga

Municipal officials will meet with the deceased mayor's family to express their condolences and get more information

Malatjie was elected to the position of mayor of Emalahleni in 2018 and credited Nelson Mandela with inspiring her career

WITBANK - Linah Malatjie, the mayor of Emalahleni Municipality in Mpumalanga, and her husband were killed in a head-on collision this morning (3 January).

Lebo Mofokeng, a spokesperson for the municipality, said that municipal officials will meet with the deceased mayor's family to express their condolences.

Mofokeng added that once the meeting with the family has taken place, the municipality will announce the next steps forward, such as funeral arrangements, reports.

Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malathie and her husband died in a head-on collision in Mpumalanga. Image: Twitter/ @mwelimasilela

Source: Twitter

Malatjie's life and work

The crash occurred in Mpumalanga but it is not clear yet where exactly the accident took place, according to EWN. Officials are hoping to get more information from Malatjie's family when they visit them.

Malatjie was elected to the position of mayor of Emalahleni in 2018 and claimed that the late former president Nelson Mandela inspired her to pursue public service as her career path.

The late mayor emphasised the importance of unity in many of her speeches during her time in office. Malatjie believed that unity was the key to success.

South Africa reacts to news of the mayor's death

@_BrianTloubatla said:

"Condolences to the Malatjie family, friends and the community of Emalahleni at large."

@kntsimane85 sympathised:

"My heart goes out to their children. Losing both parents at the same time has to be one of the most difficult things for anyone to go through."

@Ma_round35 remarked:

@rubyjoms shared:

"Sad news indeed. Condolences to their family and friends."

@RethaNtshinga said:

Source: Briefly News