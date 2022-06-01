Video footage of a talented schoolboy dancing with great energy in the middle of the street was shared online

In the entertaining clip, the pupil is seen holding an umbrella while busting some moves in front of two cars

Unbothered by the threat of getting hurt by the vehicles, he continues to do his thing as his audience cheers him on

A schoolboy won over instant fans after a video of busting some crazy dance moves was shared online.

In the clip, shared on Facebook by SA Vibes the young lad is seen holding an umbrella in the middle of a small street as he dances with great energy to the amapiano track Megalo by Reece Madlisa. He does his thing in front of a VW Polo as well as a Kasi G Wagon, officially known as a Toyota Venture.

A brave schoolboy left his peers impressed with his fire moves. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The crowd of school pupils watching from the sides of the streets can be seen and heard going crazy as they cheer for the brave yet vibey mover and shaker.

Mzansi peeps responded to the Facebook post with funny and witty comments.

Bonie Sibiya wrote:

“I don't understand people who always has something negative to say about other people...Nina niyathakatha.”

Simone Monee Peacock responded:

“I wanna see this as a dance genre at world dance competitions. This is pure talent.”

Cebo Kwazi VhoManzini asked:

“Who wrote that "Watch the until end"?”

Becca Firi replied:

“Strongest pants in the world.”

Thabiso Mputle commented:

“So wish they can excell like this in class too.”

Video of school kid dancing on corridors and balconies sets timelines on fire

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that if there’s one thing many Mzansi peeps love – it’s a good dance video. And one local school kid set the timelines on fire with his out-of-this-world footwork.

A video was shared on Instagram by @freshmenmag recently and shows the young lad demonstrating some killer moves along the corridor and even on a passageway balcony.

He moves with ease and great energy, sure to catch anyone’s attention.

Several social media users reacted to the post with positive comments, complimenting the scholar and his infectious vibe.

marcelle.brits shared:

“Speaking as a mother, that is irresponsible and if that kid falls to his death, the school will be blamed. All he is really doing is trying to impress a girl, is my guess.”

