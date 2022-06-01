The South African National Roads Agency is being blamed for the horrific road accident on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

16 people were killed and numerous others were injured when three trucks, two minibus taxis and five cars collided

The Mayor of uMngeni Municipality Chris Pappas said the number of people are dying in accidents is concerning

KWAZULU-NATAL - The horrific accident that claimed the lives of 16 people and left numerous others injured on the N3 over the weekend is being blamed on the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

The collision involved three trucks, two minibus taxis and five cars in Pietermaritzburg. The crash occurred when emergency services were attending to a truck that overturned. One of the taxis involved burst into flames killing all occupants, but a seven-year-old boy.

People have blamed Sanral for the horrific multi-vehicle accident over the weekend. Image: Zinhle Mngomezulu/Facebook

The little boy was given to a Road Traffic Inspectorate officer and was treated for internal injuries. Many survivors claim there weren’t enough traffic control officers on the scene and no warning signs for motorists. The Mayor of uMngeni Municipality Chris Pappas told News24 that a number of people are dying in accidents near the Peter Brown off-ramp is concerning.

He said something is off about the road. Pappas added that people have to cross a truck lane to get to the Peter Brown off-ramp.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni who was shocked and saddened by the deaths offered her condolences. The MEC also wish those injured a speedy recovery, IOL reported.

SA in mourning

Condolences and heartfelt messages poured in for the victims of the incident:

Molly Moodley said:

“After seeing this post still, there will be lots of these reckless drivers on the roads. Before you race on these roads think of the innocent lives that you are risking. A slow driver can avoid accidents and get to their journey safely. Rip dear souls.”

Jenny Subbiah posted:

“A good mother knows what it takes to do anything for her children. Rest well mother.”

Nirandran Keegan Naicker commented:

“Government officials and especially the ones in law enforcement own 90% of the taxi industry hence they are above the law and form part of the protected species.”

Logan Pillay wrote:

“A mother would do anything for her children.”

