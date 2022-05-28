A horrific crash on the N3 involving Five cars, two trucks, two taxis and a bakkie has reportedly left dozens dead

One of the taxis involved in the accident caught fire after to collided with a truck, the flames engulfed the taxi and its passengers

While the emergency services were attending to the multi-car crash another accident took place on the N3 North

PIETERMARITZBURG - A horrific car crash involving up to 10 cars has occurred on the N3 South in Pietermaritzburg. Five cars, two trucks, two taxis and a bakkie were involved in a multi-car crash on the highway.

Dozens are feared dead and police are on the scene investigating the accident. An additional accident took place on the N3 North while the emergency services attended to the scene.

Dozens are feared dead in a horrific crash on the N3.

According to TimesLIVE one of the taxis, which was full of passengers, was engulfed in flame after it crashed into a truck. When emergency services arrived on the scene the fire had spread to other cars.

The exact number of passengers on the taxi that caught alight is unknown but it is believed that all of them perished in the flames.

This is a developing story and more details might follow.

Weekend of carnage

On Friday night a further four people were killed when their SUV collided with a truck near the spaghetti junction near Durban.

This adds to the mounting death toll over the weekend.

