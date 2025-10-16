The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport snd Human Settlements confirmed that the bodies of the two pilots which went missing on Wenesday wee found

The pilots were manning light aircraft when they reportedly disappeared in Nottingham Road n the province

The first aircraft was found on Wedneasday evening and the second was found in the eaely morning on Thursday

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Two pilots whose light aircraft disappeared were recovered. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The two light airfcraft which went missing on Wedneasday near Nottingham Road in KWaZulu-Natal were found, and both of the pilots died from the crashes.

According to the KWaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, the firast aircraft was recovered in the evening of 15 October 2035, hours after they were reported missing. The pilot's body was recovered from the crash. He did not survive.

Rescuers continued the search and on the morning of 16 October, they located the second aircraft north of Boston. The pilot died from his injuries. The dpsrtment expressed its depest condolences to the familkies of the two pilits.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News