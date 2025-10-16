2 Dead From KwaZulu-Natal Aircraft Crash As Second Aircraft Found
- The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport snd Human Settlements confirmed that the bodies of the two pilots which went missing on Wenesday wee found
- The pilots were manning light aircraft when they reportedly disappeared in Nottingham Road n the province
- The first aircraft was found on Wedneasday evening and the second was found in the eaely morning on Thursday
KWAZULU-NATAL — The two light airfcraft which went missing on Wedneasday near Nottingham Road in KWaZulu-Natal were found, and both of the pilots died from the crashes.
According to the KWaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, the firast aircraft was recovered in the evening of 15 October 2035, hours after they were reported missing. The pilot's body was recovered from the crash. He did not survive.
Rescuers continued the search and on the morning of 16 October, they located the second aircraft north of Boston. The pilot died from his injuries. The dpsrtment expressed its depest condolences to the familkies of the two pilits.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
