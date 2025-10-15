Max Baise: South African Rugby Legend Passes Away at Age 93 in Riversdale
The South African community have suffered yet another loss as international rugby referee Max Baise has passed away at the age of 93.
The former South African rugby referee is being warmly remembered for his lasting impact on the sport and celebrated for officiating some of the country’s most iconic matches in the 1960s and 1970s.
The Mzansi ref took charge of Seven Test matches, notably the memorable 1974 encounter between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions at Ellis Park, a thrilling 13-13 draw that prevented the Lions from completing a 4-0 series whitewash.
Baise's death came days after the death of former Comrade Marathon winner Cheryl Winn and the loss of legendary cricket umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird, who died at the age of 92.
Baise passed away at age 93
Outside rugby and officiating games, Baise was a well-known and much-loved figure in Riversdale in the Southern Cape, where he bought the Royal Hotel and a liquor store in 1980.
According to reports, the retired SA rugby ref died in Riversdale and would be mostly remembered for his firm officiating style and the significant influence he had during a golden era of the game.
He would remain a highly respected name in South African rugby history, and he is survived by his son and daughter.
