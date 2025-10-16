Innocent Maela decided to retire from professional football at 32 after feeling it was the right moment to step away.

The former Orlando Pirates captain shared emotional reflections on his journey and hinted at plans to stay involved in football off the field.

His retirement dinner in Johannesburg brought together some of South Africa’s most respected football figures to honour his career and legacy.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has officially hung up his football boots after a decorated career with the Buccaneers. The Witbank-born defender made 210 league appearances for the Soweto giants after rising through the club’s junior ranks.

Former Orlando Pirates Captain Innocent Maela Retires from Football at 32, Opens Up on His Decision

During his time with the Bucs, Maela collected an impressive haul of trophies, including two Nedbank Cup titles and four MTN8 crowns.

He captained the club from 2022 until 2025, guiding them through one of their most successful periods in recent years. After his contract was not renewed at the end of last season, speculation grew about his next move.

Maela Explains Decision to Retire

Speaking at his retirement dinner in Johannesburg on Monday, 13 October 2025, Maela said that losing his spark for the daily grind of football was the main reason behind his decision to step away from the game.

The event, held at Melrose Arch, was attended by several South African football legends, including Itumeleng Khune, Zakhele Lepasa, Miguel Timm, Zitha Kwinika, Brighton Mhlongo and Linda Mntambo.

Maela explained that retiring at 32 felt like the right decision because he had tried to rediscover his motivation but could no longer find it. He added that he had given his all to help the team and felt it was the right time to move on.

Nicknamed Deco, the former Pirates skipper said he had been enjoying his time off over the past three months. When asked about his future, he shared that he is still enjoying his break and wants to take this time for himself before deciding on his next chapter.

Former Orlando Pirates Captain Innocent Maela Retires from Football at 32, Opens Up on His Decision

Future Plans and Reflections on His Journey

Although Maela has stepped away from the pitch, he made it clear that he was not done with football. He revealed plans to remain involved in the sport, expressing a strong interest in football administration rather than coaching. Maela said football has always been part of his life and that he envisions his future within the game in a management or administrative capacity.

Reflecting on his career, Maela spoke with great pride about captaining his boyhood club for three seasons, calling it an unforgettable honour. He said leading the team and lifting five trophies in three years was one of the most special highlights of his journey.

Maela, who made his senior debut for Orlando Pirates in October 2017 following a loan spell with Thanda Royal Zulu, credited his successful and disciplined career to the strong values instilled in him through his upbringing.

