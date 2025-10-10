Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has spoken out following his departure from Amakhosi, sharing a heartfelt farewell message to the club, players, and its supporters.

The Tunisian manager did not complete his contract with the Glamour Boys before his departure, but ensured he ended their trophy drought during his stay at the club.

The Soweto giants had gone ten years without a trophy before Nabi's arrival, and the former AS FAR Rabat mentor led them to victory in last season's Nedbank Cup by beating Orlando Pirates in the final of the competition.

Nabi bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs

Nabi took to his official Instagram page to share his parting message with Kaizer Chiefs, which did not include his former assistant coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

In his farewell message, he began with a greeting to his players, saying that although he could not say goodbye or hug them as he wished, he was proud of them and grateful for all their efforts during his time at the club. He encouraged the young players, calling them the jewels of the club, urging them to believe in themselves, work hard, and dream big, with ambitions matching their talent.

The Tunisian mentor expressed deep appreciation to the majority of the group who sent him messages and called, saying that their words touched him greatly. He added that the team now has everything needed to achieve the goals they set together and that he believed they could do it.

He extended his gratitude to Chairman Dr. Motaung for the opportunity to serve the club and for his support, acknowledging the institution he built and saying he would always be proud to have worn the gold and black colours. He also thanked the management for their cooperation.

Addressing the supporters, he thanked them for their loyalty and faith in the project, calling them the true strength of the club. He reminded them of his promise to build a competitive team both locally and continentally and said they were now close to achieving it.

He also thanked Safi Majdi and Elyes Mzoughi for their hard work, passion, and loyalty, stating that it was a pleasure working with them. In addition, he expressed gratitude to analysts Yusha, Mark, and Vaughan for their efforts and respect, and to the doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, cooks, and administrative staff for making daily work easier.

He paid tribute to club legends Dr. Khumalo, Siphiwe Tshabalala, and Coach Arthur Zwane for welcoming him warmly, treating him well, and supporting him through both good and challenging times.

He concluded by saying he leaves with pride in having worn the gold and black colours, ended the club’s trophy drought, and been part of the greatest club in South Africa, signing off with “Shapa Khosi Shapaa.”

