“Stay on the Right Path”: Learner’s Hustle Earns Him Respect From Mitchells Plain Police, SA Moved
- A Mitchell’s Plain matriculant, who raised funds for his final dance by selling R2 sweets, was publicly honoured by the local SAPS Station Commander on his big night
- The heartwarming video, which captured the boy's stylish arrival in a Porsche, was shared on TikTok, touching thousands of online users
- Social media users expressed enormous pride in the young man's choice of honesty over crime, predicting a bright future for the inspiring learner
A video showcasing a matriculant, Rudolf Lekay's dedication and honesty, became a powerful source of inspiration across social media.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @mr_fransman, was met with an overwhelming response of emotion and support by viewers who praised the young man.
The video captured a powerful moment of community and recognition for Rudolf Lekay, a Grade 12 learner from Mitchell's Plain. Brigadier Brian Muller, the Station Commander of Mitchell’s Plain SAPS, stood with Rudolf as the young man prepared for his matric dance.
The Brigadier praised Rudolf for choosing to earn money honestly by selling R2 sweets in his community, highlighting the strength of his character.
The learner is praised as a hero
Standing next to a striking black Porsche Cayenne, which was ready to transport Rudolf, the Brigadier expressed his deep respect for the learner. He offered him open support from the SAPS, saying the young man was welcome to visit them if he ever needed help. A crowd gathered outside Rudolf's home, cheering as the matriculant stepped out, looking handsome in a tan suit. He raised his hand, prompting an eruption of cheers and applause, showcasing a hero's send-off.
SA praises the honest learner
The clip garnered 502K views, 44K likes, and 861 comments from social media users who were deeply moved. Many viewers became emotional, expressing their profound pride in Rudolf and wishing him nothing but good fortune for the future. Some users, learning of his story for the first time, expressed regret that they had not known earlier, saying they would have loved to contribute to his fundraising efforts.
Others commented on the powerful display of community support, noting how neighbours came out to cheer for him. They predicted the young man would go far in life, recognising that his initiative and honest drive were the qualities of a future leader.
User @The_Emperor🇿🇦 asked:
"Why are we only finding out about this as South Africans? We would have loved to help, too😭."
User @Mhluthuli Bhunu Elimnyama commented:
"Well done, young man👌👌. Go to school and make something of your life. Don’t be a reflection of your circumstances. Be an example for others. Don’t go with the crowd. Never give up, and take the easy route. As a stranger, I’m proud 🥺. Much respect, my brother.
User @Anchen shared:
"Proud moment, stay on the right path, young man, and God will open doors for you🙏."
User @Jerome said:
"You earned my respect, boy."
User @Yola added:
"Well done SAPS! He needs support and motivation."
User @ronnie commented:
"I really have respect 🙏 for the young man. He showed initiative, rather than doing things the wrong way. To the police officers, I salute you guys, for showing the young one that not all cops are bad."
