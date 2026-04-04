On Friday, 3 April 2026, former 5FM radio personality Poppy Ntshongwana announced that she was returning to radio

The fan-favourite radio star shared a photo with her colleagues on her Instagram account, sharing details of her new home

Fans of the TV and radio personality took to her comment section to congratulate her

5FM's Poppy Ntshongwana reveals her new radio home. Images: 5FM and @DJMaverickZA

Source: Twitter

Popular radio personality Poppy Ntshongwana has announced her next chapter at another radio station following her departure from SABC's 5FM a few years ago.

Ntshongwana, who previously worked opposite Gareth Cliff and Thabo Modisane on 5FM, announced her new radio home on social media this week.

The fan-favourite media personality confirmed her new show in the same week as her former 5FM colleague Stephanie B announced her departure from the popular station.

Ntshongwana revealed on her Instagram account on Friday, 3 April 2026, that she's joined Channel Africa.

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"New radio chapter @channelafrica1 📻. We're live weekdays 15:00 -18:00 on @channelafrica1 💫📻🙏," she wrote.

South Africans congratulate the radio star

Tshegomakola_ said:

"Congratulations, Poppy! Channel Africa is so much richer with you on it! Can’t wait to tune in at 3 pm!"

Psixaba replied:

"Enjoy it, Poppy😍."

Thatnicole wrote:

"Yes! Flourish, Pops! 🙌🙌🙌."

Mslelob reacted:

"Hello fave ❤️."

Yourboik said:

"Oh, I will be tuning in. I’ve missed you so much on the radio, Haibo Pops."

Jennilee_manoussis commented:

"Yay, Popstar. I love you😍."

Mooo.nakaa said:

"👏👏👏👏."

Heyy.donut reacted:

"🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations, Poppy."

Djdinobravo wrote:

"Welcome back, Pops. Your voice and talents are missed😃."

Carmen_katsapas said:

"Yayyyy, I am so happy for you, my Pops! You are going to rock it. I love you♥️."

Devmatchref wrote:

"I have missed you!"

Adv_bohlale_mathathe replied:

"Congratulations and all the best, darling. ❤️."

Austin41758 reacted:

"Congratulations, my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️."

Tsepangmolisana responded:

"Congratulations!"

Ntshongwana's TV and radio roles

TVSA reveals that Poppy Ntshongwana previously starred on popular TV shows such as 10 over 10 as a commentator, My Perfect Family as a guest star, The Comedy Central Roast, and season 4 of The Tropika Island of Treasure.

The media personality has also modelled for brands such as Levi's, Cosmopolitan Denim Issue, the Heat Magazine Beauty Edition, Plum Shoes, and Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Butter.

Ntshongwana began her radio journey at TuksFM in 2003, where she was a student at the University of Pretoria. From there, she was headhunted by 5FM in 2005 and joined the station as a contributor to the Fresh Drive before landing her own show.

The media personality later scored a weekday early from 3:00 to 6:00 before Gareth Cliff's Breakfast Show. Ntshongwana later landed a show on Sundays from 10:00 to 14:00, and the Power Night of Pop on Tuesday nights from 22:00 to midnight.

Popular radio star Poppy Ntshongwana confirms her return to radio. Image: @5fm

Source: Twitter

5FM radio host Karabo Ntshweng celebrates 4th wedding anniversary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African broadcaster Karabo Ntshweng marked another year in her blessed union.

Ntshweng shared several stunning pictures from her wedding four years ago on social media.

The 5FM radio star also shared a heartfelt wedding anniversary message alongside the photos.

Source: Briefly News