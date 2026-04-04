Skomota's fans were delighted this week when a video of him dancing at a Limpopo event was shared on social media

Fans of the social media influencer previously shared their concerns for the reality TV star, who's seemingly disappeared from the internet

South Africans on social media commented on the entertainer's dance moves and video on Thursday, 2 April 2026

Skomota dances at Maredi's event in Limpopo. Image: Skomota

Source: Twitter

Popular South African entertainer Skomota, real name Thabang Sefala, recently caused a buzz on social media when he was seen dancing at Maredi's event.

Fans of the Limpopo-born TikToker were recently worried when he suddenly disappeared from the spotlight.

A video of the popular entertainer hitting the decks was previously shared on social media.

Limpopo's wedding singer, Maredi, shared a clip on his TikTok account of Skomota dancing to his song on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

In the video, Skomota's fans cheer for him as he dances to Limpopo artist Maredi's famous song, Mogau wa Gago.

Social media users comment on the video

Matlala said:

"Skomi ge ale happy, (If Skomota is happy), we are all happy."

Mbhunguri commented:

"Skomota stole the show 😂☺️☺️☺️🥰😂."

My name is🌺 wrote:

"He's my first choice in Limpopo, number two is Pleasure the singer."

Setena replied:

"[Sticker] President ya spikara, (President of the loudspeaker) is very proud 🤝🔥Skomi."

Mosima said:

"Hlabirwa okwa bose rekg," 🥰🥰🥰(Hlawbirwa is having the time of his life).

Tix Morei reacted:

"Nothing makes me happy like seeing Ngwana Sesi a le happy." 🥰🥰🥰

Madamp75 wrote:

"Skomi is drinking hibiscus tea ☕🥰🥰."

Samuel Magolego responded:

"Skomi loves music."

Leezaza commented:

"The love I have for Skomota is extraordinary."

User5962595182184 reacted:

"Mara Skomi ke sethakga maan," (He's a good dancer).🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

H Mash replied:

"Ngwana Sesi ke segwari sa mabethela shame. 🥰🥰🥰Bona fela," (Ngwana Sesi is a good entertainer, look at him).

Katelicious wrote:

"My favourite king of Tsa manyalo (wedding) Maredi.💃💃🕺🕺🕺."

Mr Bond said:

"His Excellency Honourable President Maredi wa tsa manyalo," 💞👌 (Maredi, the wedding singer).

Juhmoore replied"

"The owner of the dance was there #skomi."

Hlabirwa🥰 responded:

"[Sticker] You can’t hate Skomi."

Boikanyo said:

"Ngwana wa sesi is a happy soul."

Mahlatse kha Lebea ᥫ᭡ reacted:

"Hlabirwa ke motho le spikara🥰🥰," (Hlabirwa loves loud music and the speaker).

Scottish M6 replied:

"King of wedding songs."🔥🔥🔥

Keletso Maredi wrote:

"👌👌✌️✌️😍🫂🥰Warra Maredi," (My brother Maredi).

Lwazileparah responded:

"Mmaredi Maredi ngwana mminaphiri.💃💃🔥"

Math is life Mr K said:

"Mminaphiri re emetše koša," (We are waiting for the song).

Soshamabetha23 reacted:

"Mmina phiri gotxwa kua Sehlatji ga Mogashwa💪💪💪."

Kanono Nkwana wrote:

"What if Maredi ke modimo wa rena Bapedi?" (What if Maredi is a Pedi god?)

Skomota was recently spotted dancing at Maredi's show in Limpopo. Images: TVBlogsByMlu and Skomota

Source: Twitter

Makhadzi shares the stage with Skomota at One Woman Show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi and Skomota reunited at the One Woman Show at Makhuvha Stadium on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, a social media user shared a video of the duo performing together.

Several social media users praised Makhadzi for uplifting Skomota and applauded his smooth dancing, while some users raised concerns.

Source: Briefly News