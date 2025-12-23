Makhadzi and Skomota reunited at the One Woman Show at Makhuvha Stadium on Saturday, 20 December 2025

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, a social media user shared a video of the duo performing together

Several social media users praised Makhadzi for uplifting Skomota and applauded his smooth dancing, while some users raised concerns

Makhadzi and Skomota reunited for a performance. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X, makhadzisa/Instagram

Mzansi exploded with a flurry of reactions after a video of Makhadzi and Skomota performing together was shared online.

The duo reunited during a performance at Makhadzi’s One Woman Show at Makhuvha Stadium on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

Makhadzi is all about giving new talent a chance to shine. Years after giving Skomota his first national TV performance when she closed the 29th South African Music Awards at SunBet Arena with an electrifying performance, Makhadzi reunited with him during her historic two-day One Woman Show.

Makhadzi reunites with Skomota on stage

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, a social media user with the handle @maetsebane shared a video of Makhadzi on stage with Skomota. The caption praised Makhadzi for giving Skomota a platform. The caption read:

“Makhadzi shared the stage with Skomota at Hamakhuvha Stadium. Remember, she was the first person to actually trust Skomota and gave him a platform on national television, and people criticised her. Look at God now. Thanks for bringing our brother back on stage, Khadzi.”

In the video, Makhadzi performed her hit song Pikoko. Skomota stole the show with his signature dance move that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Makhadzi and Skomota share the stage

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for Makhadzi for sharing the spotlight with Skomota. Skomota was also praised for his silky-smooth dance moves. Others expressed hope that Makhadzi wasn’t exploiting Skomota.

Here are some of the comments:

@PabloDaRunna shared:

“Oh, he can move...on the beat also. Big ups to the Queen for bringing Skomi out.”

@ShamaineKat remarked:

“Can’t believe this dude came up with a dance move that’s incorporated in almost every dance now.”

@Ledwabajahiem remarked:

"Makhadzi has a good heart, we know her."

@Lesba007 remarked:

“Hopefully, she's paying him well.”

@AubreyKhumalo2 said:

“Booking Skomota is risky business, he might just decide that he won’t perform and just watch the crowd 😁”

@Zolani31809016 gushed:

"This is beautiful... umntu xa ezama impilo uyanconywa."

Makhadzi and Skomota performed together. Image: makhadzisa, skomota

Skomota hits the decks in viral video

In other news, Skomota was seen on the decks at an unknown establishment.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, the popular online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the TikTok dance sensation behind the turntables at an unknown entertainment spot.

Shortly after the video of the viral dance sensation was shared on social media, several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Makhadzi receives affectionate kiss from Skomota

Meanwhile, Broefly News reported in 2024 that Makhadzi took to Instagram to share a video of her getting a kiss from dance sensation Skomota

The superstar gushed about Skomota's penchant for kissing in the unexpected social media post. The surprising footage triggered reactions from users on the popular platform.

