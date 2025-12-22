South African TikTok sensation Skomota was seen hitting the decks at an unknown establishment

An online user posted the video of the star on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens were amused by Skomota DJing, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Skomota's DJing video went viral online. Image: @thisiscolbert

Source: Twitter

Bathong Skomota decided to venture into something new and different from what he was famous for, leaving many netizens in awe with his new hobby.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, the popular online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the TikTok dance sensation hitting the decks at an unknown establishment.

The video of the 24-year-old entertainer showing off his DJing skills quickly circulated on social media, garnering over 8K views after it was posted.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Skomota DJing

Shortly after the video of the viral dance sensation was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@XEY2424 wrote:

"Skomota will definitely upset the Zulu people."

@ZwaneModib90064 said:

"That female DJ is gonna be under pressure now when it's her time to play."

@_MGLKD_ commented:

"As soon as I see him walking up the decks, I’m walking out the door, I’m not staying for this."

@DonaldMakhasane replied:

"He looks like he's having seizures."

@CruzLuvDelux responded:

"Whites will see this and start making racist jokes."

Why did Skomota suddenly disappear?

In November 2025, Skomota, whose real name is Thabang Sefala, was reported to have vanished from the music industry just as his career was beginning to gain momentum.

The 26-year-old star was offered a reality TV show on MojaLove, but hasn't been booked and has been busy these past few months, which led to many netizens speculating if he was okay or going through something big, as this was unlike him to not accept paid gigs at certain entertainment establishments. One of his team members, Moruti Gucci, said that they have been trying to get in contact with the star but failed as his management wasn't picking up their calls.

"We're also worried about him. His management doesn't respond to calls from us and also event organisers and promoters anymore, and sometimes they would even give out unreasonable booking fees which makes it difficult for Skomota to get gigs," he said.

Netizens reacted to Skomota's DJing skills. Image: @mdnnewss

Source: Twitter

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

Trust Skomota to stir up a conversation online, even if he is just living his life and bothering nobody. From boarding private jets to spinning the decks with Mas Musiq, Mzansi is here for Skomota, exploring life.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first.

Source: Briefly News