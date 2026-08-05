Cosy pictures of radio personality Penny Ntuli and Uzalo actor Mbuso Zulu sparked dating rumours on social media

The pair took to X to poke fun at the speculation, with Penny dropping a particularly shady response

Mbuso and Penny have consistently denied romance, saying they share a sibling-like bond rooted in a difficult chapter of his past

Penny Ntuli and 'Uzalo' actor Mbuso Zulu were said to be dating. Image: pennyntuli, mbusozulu

Source: Facebook

Mzansi couldn't help but talk after cosy snapshots of radio personality Penny Ntuli and Uzalo actor Mbuso Zulu started doing the rounds. But before the rumour mill could spin too far, the pair hit back on X with humour sharper than any denial.

On Wednesday, 5 August 2026, Mbuso shared a post that had tongues wagging, writing: "Uthi uyamu block umane uvuke ngawe naye emaphepheni," he joked. This loosely translates as, "You try to block them, and they end up appearing with you in the newspapers."

Penny Ntuli responds to dating rumours

Former Jozi FM host, Penny, never one to miss a cue, fired back in the comments with her cheeky response. She even hinted at them being very close.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Soze sivele emaphepheni sisoleka ngokuthandana lapho umuntu wakhona ulokhu ethi 'ngsacela ungipha iskhathi MaGodide', u8:32 eksen forgodsakes," calling out whoever has allegedly been texting her at 8:32 in the morning.

The two have been photographed together on several occasions, with the warm, close-up images fuelling speculation each time they surface. Both have previously brushed off the romance angle, describing their relationship as more like brother and sister. Penny has been vocal about the role she played in supporting Mbuso after a turbulent period in his life.

Mbuso was arrested in 2016 on armed robbery charges and was subsequently sentenced. After his release, he made a remarkable turnaround, landing a role on the popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo. He has openly credited Penny as someone who stood by him during that difficult transition. More recently, Penny posted a video visiting him on the set, which again reignited whispers about the nature of their friendship.

SA reacts to dating whispers

Whether Mzansi believes them or not, Penny and Mbuso seem perfectly content letting the public read between the lines while they keep laughing it off together.Fans and followers flooded the post with reactions ranging from hilarity to admiration. Here's what some had to say:

@Mthoko Thwala: "Ishdade Mbuso usubizwa ngo Uzalo actor phelile nya elika Bhantinti Usangashintsha🤞😄"

@Royal Queen Blinger: "Uzalo Actor 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👈❤️!! Bhuti kamzala wethu u MaGodide 😝😩😱😩... God has entered the ring 😭😭🙏🙏❤️!!"

@Zulu Zulu: "So is this the only picture they could find. Penny has many pictures showing a bit of ithanga."

@Theafricandon SZ: "Moving in SILENCE, Let's them read in between the lines coz they wanna air dirty laundry 😂😂😂"

Penny Ntuli and 'Uzalo' actor Mbuso Zulu have responded to dating rumours. Image: mbuso zulu

Source: Facebook

Makhadi cooks for bae

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi shared a warm home-video clip in a kitchen with rumoured new boyfriend Blissbouy Owfive on 4 August.

The Xitsonga musician Blissbouy Owfive was treated to a hearty meal by the Ghanama hitmaker.

Source: Briefly News