South African radio personality Penny Ntuli has reportedly left Jozi FM after two years at the station

After speculations rose among her fans as they noticed her absence on the airways, Ntuli has since confirmed her exit

In a lengthy message, Ntuli thanked the station's management team for holding her down for the past two years

Well, there you have it, Penny Ntuli fans, the star has laid some of the speculations to rest. After fans noticed her absence from the airways, speculations arose, with many questioning whether she had been let go.

Now, Ntuli has since confirmed her exit from a Johannesburg-based radio station, Jozi FM.

Ntuli breaks silence on Jozi FM exit

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Penny Ntuli announced that she has indeed left the radio station, but it wasn't a bitter end.

"Hey, my journey with JOZI FM has come to an end. Awww Izinja zeGame," she said enthusiastically.

Ntuli said she was meant to work for just six months and then return home to Durban. However, after being welcomed with open arms, she stayed for two years. But sadly, her journey has come to an end.

"I came to Johannesburg thinking I’d work for the first six months and head back home, but here I am almost two years later, and that’s just how healthy and welcoming the environment has been to me."

On what she learnt at the station, the former Gagsi FM star said she learnt new languages and thanked the station's listeners for being patient with her as she perfected them.

"Under Jozi FM, geez, I learnt new languages, ho ne ho se bonolo leha ho le joalo. Ngibonga abalaleli for being VERY patient with me, njengomuntu obengakwazi ukubiza amanye amagama but ba nthusitse ho ithuta, especially my colleagues," she added.

Penny achieved so much during her time at Jozi FM, revealing that she secured two awards.

"Also under Jozi FM’s guidance, I am now a 2x Award Winning Radio Presenter in less than 2 years, and with that being said, it’s time for me to grow on to greener pastures and new opportunities. Baba Njomane ngyabonga Bhebhe kanye noMphathi wami Mr Tshepo Makgopa ngyabonga for your patience noHR wami obengakhathali yimi nokucela amaPayslips uDiMumzo uMam Rachel. (And the HR lady who never got tired of me asking her for payslips.) It’s been good," she signed off.

Fans wished the star farewell as they waited in anticipation for what she might announce next in her illustrious career. Read the rest of Ntuli's message below:

