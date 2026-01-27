Former Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli's absence from Jozi FM has fueled reports that she may have left Jozi FM

The popular content creator and media personality has reportedly not been on air for a week

Fans of the media personality recently commented on her video at the radio station

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Penny Ntuli reportedly exited Jozi FM. Images: Penny_Ntuli

Source: UGC

Content creator and radio personality Penny Ntuli's absence from Jozi FM has sparked rumours that she's left the radio station.

Ntuli previously made headlines when she twerked on the road and posted the video on her social media account.

The media personality previously slammed rumours that she's lost her job at the popular Johannesburg radio station.

The radio personality shared a video of herself in the studio on her TikTok account 2days ago on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TshisaLIVE reported on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, that sources from Jozi FM reveal that there are rumours that Ntuli has left Jozi FM after her sudden absence from the radio station.

Listeners of the station have been wondering about Ntuli, who has not been heard on air throughout the past week, including in her usual 9 am to 12 noon slot on Monday. The publication adds that Ntuli's absence has her fans and colleagues concerned.

Sources close to the radio personality reveal to the publication that all may no longer be well between Ntuli and the station. Another source shared that there may be tensions, but it is unclear what transpired.

Ntuli also shared on her TikTok account on Saturday, 24 January 2026, that she's won an award in radio.

"Allow me to re-introduce myself in 2026. I am Penny Ntuli, the 2x Award-Winning Radio Personality. 🎙️🥇🏆 I've been awarded a Future of Radio Award. This prestigious award was issued on SABC News on Expressions by Jonathan Griffiths & I'm the very first to ever receive it. Ngisukuma nokubonga," 👏🏽💯🏆 wrote Ntuli.

Social media users react to Ntuli's clips

Phumy said:

"Awusemuhle Ntombi, (you are such a beautiful girl). Ubuya nini emsakazweni, (when are you coming back on air?). We miss your voice on the radio."

@lu.kha..yola replied:

"My beautiful, adorable queen, I love you, my dear sister, 🥰."

Sis'Thobile commented:

"Wamuhle Mantuli."

Linda responded:

"Heal. And once you have healed, I’ll be right here patiently for you."

Nonhle Mbhele reacted:

"Ma Mphemba. Omuhle Sis wami, (you are beautiful) ❤️🥹🫂 Ngiyakuthanda yezwa, 🥹❤️" (I love you).

Zotha Shozie said:

"Lena ke Iya straight ku my WhatsApp status ngIyabonga Sis Penny😭❤️🙏."

Mbalenhle Mpisane responded:

"Powerful Sisi, ngiyabonga mina🙏," (Thank you).

Mama Juju reacted:

"Straight to status, siyabonga Penny."

Crazypeace20 wrote:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Penny sis, we met the wrong people."

User15690902689 said:

"We are proud, and we love you, gorgeous."

SA reacts to radio personality Penny Ntuli's reported exit from Jozi FM. Images: Penny Ntuli

Source: Instagram

Radio Personality Penny Ntuli quits Gagasi FM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Penny Ntuli announced that she quit Gagasi FM after she was offered a contract renewal.

The popular radio personality released a statement regarding her departure from the station.

Mzansi is stunned by Penny's departure from Gagasi as well as the salary she was offered.

Source: Briefly News