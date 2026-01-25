The family of Ukhozi FM radio personality Mandla “Njinji” Magwaza has confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, 25 January 2026

Magwaza was famously known for hosting the Ukhozi FM’s Top 20 show on the weekend

Fans of the popular radio personality took to social media to pay tribute to him

Talented radio personality and content creator Mandla “Njinji” Magwaza passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 24 January 2026.

Magwaza worked opposite late media personality Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who died from cancer.

The popular radio personality also worked alongside Nondumiso Shazi, who died in 2024.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared on its X account on Sunday, 24 January 2026, that the radio personality has died.

"Ukhozi FM radio personality Mandla “Njinji” Magwaza has passed away. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) confirmed that the popular Ukhozi FM DJ died in the early hours of Saturday morning after a short illness. He passed away in the hospital," said the channel.

The channel adds that Magwaza was well known for hosting Ukhozi FM’s Top 20 show. The Magwaza family confirmed in a statement that they are deeply saddened by his passing and have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“The family is shattered by this loss and kindly requests privacy and space as they come to terms with the passing of their loved one. Further details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

Fans of the media personality took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to him.

South Africans pay tribute to the radio personality

@Kane_GM9 said:

"No one from Limpopo is accusing them of witchcraft because we’re not tribalists. But just wait until the tables turn...they'll be screaming Limpompo as if they're not the professors."

@EmmiieTLO replied:

"Heartbreaking news. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends."

@EmmjayDblessed wrote:

"What sad news! May his soul rest in peace."

@Phumlan_NN said:

"RIP Njinji. Uwusebenzele umhlaba. It hurts, though....it hurts."

@molebatsibertha replied:

"Wherever these short illnesses come from, then jiki jiki de person is gone...I hate them. They must go back to where they come because we are losing our loved ones now. In the mighty name of your greater."

@MAVOVO1 responded:

"Lala Ngocolo Njinji, I used to listen to your top 20, brother…you have left the legacy."

@Monsieur_Jobe reacted:

"He left Ukhozi on the 7th, so when he died, he was no longer associated with them."

@msmonakhisi commented:

"He looks so young and full of life. May he rest in peace."

@Noma991 wrote:

"Rest in Peace, mahn. Condolences to the Magwaza family."

@Nattie_Rad replied:

"Something is not right there, okhozini. Khona nje okushay' amanzi."

