On Friday, 23 January, Mzansi was shaken by the news of Bravo Le Roux's sudden passing

The hip hop star reportedly passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January, as per the family statement

One of his close industry allies, iFani, has responded to the rapper's passing, and he expressed sadness

The hip hop fraternity was shaken by the sudden passing of Sinesipho Peter, affectionately known as Bravo Le Roux.

The star passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026, as per a family statement posted on his verified Instagram account. Reacting to his passing, rap stars, fellow celebs, and fans expressed shock and sadness, including iFani.

iFani responds to Bravo Le Roux's passing

Taking to Facebook to speak about the passing of his beloved friend and frequent collaborator, iFani quoted a few lines from their song Makhwenkwe.

"Haybo Ta Bravo, Haybo ishuuu 💔😔🕯 Hay’mani," he wrote.

Bravo Le Roux joined forces with iFani to deliver the hit song in 2023. iFani then worked with Bravo on his song Andibafuni Bonke in 2024.

In the statement announcing the 30-year-old's passing, the family asked for space to grieve the rapper.

“During this profoundly difficult time, we ask that Bravo's family, friends, and loved ones be granted privacy and space to grieve. We also ask that fans and the public remember him for his contributions, his artistry, and the joy he brought to many,” part of the statement reads.

Fans revisited his last Instagram post in Switzerland.

Fans were touched by iFani's tribute. Below are some of the reactions:

Siziwe Mhamha said:

"Yhoo hayini, ndava kabhlungu. Yhini Bravo, may his soul rest in eternal peace. Yhoo, shine bright where you are mfethu, much love."

Lwazi Wentworth cried:

"Bro, that's what came to my mind this track. I am so hurt."

Azola Londa replied:

"A great reminder that tomorrow is not promised. Do everything you can now to make sure that your love and support are felt by those who matter the most to you while you still can. RIP Bravo Le Roux."

Bulelani Mdlalose said:

"RIP to Ta Bravo, ay azisafani iztrato (The streets will never be the same ever again.)"

Young Zakwe replied:

"Ingathi ndiyaphupha la weii my wish was to work with him when the time was right."

Sandiso Solo Dondolo reacted:

"I am in total shock. Please post if anything happens, like a memorial service or something, please."

