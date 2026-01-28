Award-winning South African singer Zonke recently came under spotlight after her alleged booking fees were revealed

Social media users could not believe their eyes when they saw the stunning figure of R400K and the conditions attached to it

While some agree with the price, saying it fits her calibre and status, many people argued that it was too steep

Zonke’s booking fees of R400K have come under the spotlight once again. Image: Zonkemusic

Love her or hate her, Zonke's booking fees recently stole the spotlight for being extremely high.

The rumour that the Feelings hitmaker charges an arm and a leg to perform at venues has been going around for some time now. Yearly, they often gain prominence, and more people seem to believe it.

Does Zonke charge R400K?

This was recently ignited by user @daequanbeats, who said, Zonke’s booking fee. Whoa, I understand."

People then shared their opinions about this with @APEXworld_ replying with, "R400K without a live band saying."

However, according to controversial music executive Nota Baloyi, Zonke charges this fee only to organisers she is not interested in working with. He told DJ Sbu that she states this figure just to politely turn people down.

“When Zonke says she wants R400k for a booking, she doesn’t really want the R400k. It’s her way of saying ‘go away.’ And when someone actually says here’s the money you want, she gets disappointed,” he said.

In 2025, when Thuli P wanted to book the singer to perform at her 31st birthday in January, she vented about the steep figure.

“The fact that I have to rob a bank to book Zonke for my birthday makes me sad! Next year, I’m closing my eyes!" she exclaimed. She also hinted at making more plans on 14 February by asking, "Valentine’s Day, anyone???”

Below are some of the reactions from users online.

@nubian6 responded:

"Thuli Phongolo came venting here because of her fees when she wanted to book her for her birthday."

@GawdItsMajorMzi stated:

"Yep, I heard she charges 65k for a live band. She's very expensive."

@siveeetyhali replied:

"She said on Metro, it's 500k for a Zonke experience. I think her and Coffee were the highest nge booking fee at the time."

@daequanbeats shared:

"Aowa, that’s a lie, it’s more than 65k bro. Yohh it’s way more!"

@mathaps007 said:

"I mean, if Zodwa Wa Bantu charges R25K, then she should definitely go upto the sky."

@Kaymoltd said:

"Lol, I know, right. I was shocked when I heard, sometime ago, when we wanted to book her, Lol her and Thandiswa Mazwai don’t play."

@KaraboNotMoroka shared:

"Justifiable. Also, the band is fire, so I kinda understand where the bulk of the money goes to or rather the fact that she will have to still distribute some of the money."

@AboshDaOne said:

"Apparently, she doesn't want gigs, and it's her way of saying NO. But I heard that a few times, but still some do agree with that amount."

@BigGxabashe said:

"Lira charged 250K many, many years ago, before her stroke. So Zonke probably charges double, or more, she has a full band."

@Lonni_dynast stated:

"Lol, she’s great and all, and she clearly has her target market. I’d rather book Cyan; She’s entertaining."

Zonke's shocking tax drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zonke Dikana made headlines when she was alleged to owe SARS R18 million in unpaid taxes.

According to ZiMoja, Zonke has always paid her taxes; however, due to administrative oversights, she missed a few, totalling R18 million.

