Thuli Phongolo got real about how difficult it was to book Zonke for her 31st birthday bash

The former The Wife star revealed that it was expensive and that she came close to robbing a bank

Phongolo also shared a photo of her as she entered a new year in her life and expressed gratitude

South African DJ Thuli Phongolo opened up about struggling to secure a booking with singer Zonke.

Thuli Phongolo on booking Zonke for birthday

Actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo recently turned 31 years old. The former The Wife and Generations: The Legacy star revealed that she desperately wanted to book Feelings hitmaker Zonke, but she had to fork out a fortune.

Thuli metaphorically stated that it was close to robbing a bank. “The fact that I have to rob a bank to book Zonke for my birthday makes me sad! Next year, I’m closing my eyes!" she exclaimed. She also hinted at making more plans on 14 February by asking, "Valentine’s Day, anyone???”

Phongolo posted a recent Instagram photo to mark being a 31-year-old.

Zonke's shocking tax drama

Zonke Dikana made headlines when she was alleged to owe SARS R18 million in unpaid taxes.

According to ZiMoja, Zonke has always paid her taxes; however, due to administrative oversights, she missed a few, totalling R18 million. The SARS team struggled to contact her regarding the missed payments.

"She has been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she defaulted. This sort of thing can easily happen to artists because they are self-employed and get paid for gigs per invoice."

Zonke's team has intervened, and she is apparently paying the debt in monthly instalments.

Thuli P flaunts an expensive LV hand bag

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo exuded luxury and elegance. She was spotted with a lux handbag which cost almost R100K.

She recently posted Instagram photos of her flaunting her expensive designer LV handbag. Fans loved Thuli Phongolo's continued high taste in designer fashion, saying she oozed elegance.

