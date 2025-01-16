Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo is a lover of all things luxury and elegant, as she was spotted with a lux handbag

The former The Wife actress recently posted Instagram photos of her flaunting her expensive designer LV handbag

Fans are loving Thuli Phongolo's continued high taste in designer fashion, saying she oozed elegance

Thuli Phongolo showed off her fancy LV handbag. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's IT girls, Thuli Phongolo, regularly flaunts her luxury items on social media. Just recently, she was spotted with a lux handbag.

Thuli spotted with pricey LV bag

On her Instagram post, Thuli showed off her gorgeous bag, which matched her outfit. Thuli accessorised her look with a Petite Boite Chapeau, which is priced at R85,000.

Mzansi was in awe over Thuli's post, with some noting that he always maintains a high taste in designer fashion.

One fan said, "Class & elegance." Another gushed, "No one does it like Thuli. Even if you take notes.the talent it's in her veins."

Thuli P, from acting to DJing

Thuli Phongolo has started reinventing herself. She shifted away from acting to pursue a career in music and DJing. She formed a group called 2Faced with Slenda the Dancing DJ, but that partnership quickly ended.

Now, Thuli has been doing her own thing and is thriving.

Thuli Phongolo is known for having a fine taste in fashion. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Why Thuli cancelled December gigs?

Thuli enjoys being booked and busy. However, in December, the star had to take a bit of a breather due to being sick.

In a statement she shared online, her team explained that she would not be in good health to perform.

"This decision has been made due to the fact that she fell sick and is not fit enough to perform. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the shows."

Thuli P clarifies DJ Maphorisa dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo clarified her relationship status with DJ Maphorisa.

DJ Maphorisa's relationship with his alleged on-and-off girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, has sparked interest online. Mzansi was, however, not buying Thuli's story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News