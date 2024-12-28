Thuli Phongolo took to social media to make an announcement about her upcoming DJing shows

The actress-turned-musician explained why the rest of her December gigs will have to wait for a while

Thuli Phongolo's team shared a statement and highlighted how they would move forward after cancelling the perfomances

Thuli Phongolo will not be on the music scene for the rest of December 2024. The DJ made an announcement for those who were looking forward to attending some of her performances.

Thuli Phongolo announced that she would no longer perform the rest of her DJing December shows. Image: @thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo's team outlined the shows that she would be missing. The actress, now DJ, has been in the headlines as many have criticised her DJing career.

Thuli Phongolo takes break from DJing

On Instagram stories, Thuli Phongolo posted a media statement explaining that she would no longer perform shows between 26 December and the 31st. According to TimesLIVE, Thuli P's team promised to rearrange the events' schedules to ensure that those who purchased tickets get the experience they paid for.

Why did Thuli P cancel her shows?

The statement detailed that DJ Thuli P was not healthy enough to perform. It read:

"This decision has been made due to the fact that she fell sick and is not fit enough to perform. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the shows."

