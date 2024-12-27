DJ Maphorisa recently received mixed reviews on social media when he performed at Shimza's One Man Show

The video shared on social media shows the musician performing several amapiano songs, including Biri Marung

South Africans took to social media to throw shade at the DJ for performing songs he was only featured in

DJ Maphorisa's latest performance trended. Images: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning music producer Themba Sekowe, who is famously known as DJ Maphorisa, received mixed reviews for his performance at Shimza's show on Christmas Day.

Fans of the DJ lambasted him for playing songs he was featured in, while others called him out for "not even putting in an effort" into the performance.

Maphorisa's latest performance comes days after he performed the remix to Izolo at Chris Brown's concert at FNB Stadium.

The amapiano music producer also trended on X a few days ago when he hung out with award-winning artist Tyla at PianoHub.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans react to his latest performance

A video of DJ Maphorisa performing at Shimza's One Man Show was recently shared on X by social media user @theyanosupdate.

@ZakesDlamin1 said:

"One day we will need to get to the bottom of this One Man or One Woman Show. What does it mean when we will see more women and men in that show?"

@_Mcebo_ said:

"Maphorisa not even putting an effort into 'performance'. The bar has really fallen."

@sandy10868676 wrote:

"So you calling this the song of the year? Like really really... how did we reach this point bafowethu?"

@ntuthuko_nr replied:

"I swear, now South African artists are just throwing the word one man anywhere."

@Mhayise_Sedana said:

"Performing a song that you a feature in is a DJ Maphorisa thing to do."

@IM06_20 wrote:

"So now they booking Phori, leaving out the actual owners of the song?"

@MurphyReal said:

"Well that's a terrible bar for song of the year. But we maybe don't have anything to compete with."

Maphorisa teaches his daughter how to DJ

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November that the multi-award-winning musician, DJ Maphorisa has been teaching his daughter Lesedi how to DJ.

Fans of the talented DJ were impressed with Maphorisa and praised him for passing down his skills.

The father and daughter's video trended on social media as they rehearsed the viral song, Biri Marung.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News