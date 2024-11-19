DJ Maphorisa teaches his daughter Lesedi how to DJ in a heartwarming viral video, showcasing their father-daughter bond

Fans on social media praised Maphorisa for passing down his skills and were surprised by how much Lesedi has grown

Some users noted Lesedi's resemblance to Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina

DJ Maphorisa is all about passing down his knowledge to his daughter. A video of the star showing his daughter Lesedi the ropes of being a top DJ.

A video of DJ Maphorisa teaching his daughter how to DJ has gone viral online. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Mapohorisa and daughter's video warms hearts

DJ Maphorisa's daughter Lesedi made a rare appearance on social media. The star warmed social media users hearts when he showed his "I am a father" side on the timeline.

A video of the hitmaker teaching his daughter Lesedi how to DJ was recently shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @Maluda012. The clip shows the adorable father and daughter duo rehearsing with the viral song Biri Marung in their cosy home. The caption read:

"Dj Maphorisa teaching his daughter to DJ ♥️🔥"

Fans react to DJ Maphorisa and his daughter's picture

Social media users couldn't believe how big DJ Maphorisa's daughter had gotten. Many praised the star for teaching his daughter how to DJ. Some fans however noted that DJ Maphorisa's daughter bears a striking resemblance to Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina.

@Ndamuswai325 said:

"Thought its Chidimma at first."

@juicystory_xciv commented:

"Finally, I was just asking if he got a child. now i got the answer."

@GladsonSibiya wrote:

"Maphorisa is 37 with a daughter that old?? 🤔"

@mogale03013433 said:

"The only one he won't exploit."

Source: Briefly News