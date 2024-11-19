DJ Maphorisa Teaches His Daughter How to DJ in Sweet Video, Fans React: “I Thought It Was Chidimma”
- DJ Maphorisa teaches his daughter Lesedi how to DJ in a heartwarming viral video, showcasing their father-daughter bond
- Fans on social media praised Maphorisa for passing down his skills and were surprised by how much Lesedi has grown
- Some users noted Lesedi's resemblance to Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina
DJ Maphorisa is all about passing down his knowledge to his daughter. A video of the star showing his daughter Lesedi the ropes of being a top DJ.
DJ Mapohorisa and daughter's video warms hearts
DJ Maphorisa's daughter Lesedi made a rare appearance on social media. The star warmed social media users hearts when he showed his "I am a father" side on the timeline.
A video of the hitmaker teaching his daughter Lesedi how to DJ was recently shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @Maluda012. The clip shows the adorable father and daughter duo rehearsing with the viral song Biri Marung in their cosy home. The caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Dj Maphorisa teaching his daughter to DJ ♥️🔥"
Fans react to DJ Maphorisa and his daughter's picture
Social media users couldn't believe how big DJ Maphorisa's daughter had gotten. Many praised the star for teaching his daughter how to DJ. Some fans however noted that DJ Maphorisa's daughter bears a striking resemblance to Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina.
@Ndamuswai325 said:
"Thought its Chidimma at first."
@juicystory_xciv commented:
"Finally, I was just asking if he got a child. now i got the answer."
@GladsonSibiya wrote:
"Maphorisa is 37 with a daughter that old?? 🤔"
@mogale03013433 said:
"The only one he won't exploit."
Enhle Mbali steps out with her sons Asante and Anesu
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared stunning pictures with her handsome boys, Asante and Anesu. The star's fans could not believe how big her children had become.
Enhle Mbali is a proud boy mom. The actress recently made headlines after revealing that she had been asked to prove that she was traditionally married to her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.