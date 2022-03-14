Thuli P and Uncle Waffles have been roasted for their DJing skills after Thuli P played a live set for Big Brother Mzansi housemates on Saturday night

Social media users have accused the stunning DJs of getting booked because of the way they look not the way they mix songs during their live sets

The naysayers are not mincing their words as they harshly criticise the young female DJs for lack of creativity when they play for live audiences

Thuli P and Uncle Waffles are catching bullets on social media. Mzansi is discussing the two gorgeous DJs' DJing skills.

Thuli P and Uncle Waffles have been dragged on social media. Image: @unclewaffles_, @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

'Black Twitter' is roasting the stunners for the way they DJ. Peeps claimed the two stars only get booked because of their beauty not because of the way they mix music.

The haters started slamming them when Thuli P was playing for housemates in the Big Brother Mzansi house on Saturday night. Peeps dragged Thuli for playing the whole Umlando song during her mix.

Thuli P and Uncle Waffles' names are topping the trends list for all the wrong reasons on Twitter.

@Otarel_007 wrote:

"Thuli P is playing like most of us when cleaning the house... 1 song at a time. Yhooooo I'm disappointed Shem."

@MantloroRammala said:

"Thuli P is the worst Dj that has come to big brother house."

@DaksOnline commented:

"Uncle Waffles' set was like playing music in the car."

@ContFGE said:

"Did you see the Thukzin set on #BBMzansi? That's the bar set by Black Coffee and Shimza for DJs in SA. What Thuli P and Uncle waffles are doing is k*ak. The latter likes playing recorded mixes but sometimes she can't (London) and then she's exposed. Pretty privilege is a problem."

@PholosoSehlelan added:

"We are not saying Thuli P is not beautiful,we are simply saying she can't Mix, so stop with the oksalayo tweets."

Mzansi seemingly over Uncle Waffles

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips. @TenkhabaD commented:

"Does she play other songs or...? Because all the videos I see of her it's always Adiwele...she needs to come up with something, fast!"

