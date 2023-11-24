DJ Thuli Phongolo was dragged once again by an X user for her DJing skills

The X user @paballo_maseko called out Thuli P after she posted the video of the star dancing and an unknown man switching things on a mixer

Netizens came to the star's rescue after being dragged, saying that what the guy was touching was a mixer, not a CDJ

An X user drags Thuli P for her DJing skills. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

This year Thuli P has been making headlines quite a lot of times. The star recently got dragged once again by a social media user online regarding the star's skills on the decks.

A fan calls out Thuli Phongolo on social media

Former Generations: The Legacy actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo finds herself trending online after her BBL drama. The star recently got called out by one of her fans on X, formerly Twitter, about her DJing skills.

The X user, @paballo_maseko, posted a clip of Thuli Phongolo during her set at an unknown establishment, where a man was spotted doing something by the decks which many said he might be a sound engineer who is balancing the sound of the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Still, after seeing the clip, Paballo dragged the star and questioned her DJing skills.

She captioned the video:

"We gonna ignore how there’s another CDJ and DJM under that table and the guy is doing all the work for her?"

Netizens defend Thuli Phongolo

Shortly after the clip was shared, many netizens came to Thuli's rescue and defended her, with some saying that the guy on the video was not DJing for her but, in fact, he was balancing the overall sound of the venue. See some of the comments below:

@wav1nsa defend Thuli:

"That’s a mixer, for sound engineers. He’s balancing the overall sound at the venue."

@TheeMbaliNkosi said:

"Every place has its own sound engineer. That’s a mixer, not a CDJ."

@DjDukesta wrote:

"That’s not a CDJ it’s the housing mixer, and the guy must be the sound engineer. He keeps adjusting it cos they probably blasting it too loud."

@Bokenza1 commented:

"That is a line mixer for balancing input and out signal. Maybe the sound is clipping, so he's balancing the output."

@badghel_sam responded:

"Bari that’s a mixer."

2Faced's 1st performance draws attention to Uncle Waffles

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ viral video, where they performed as 2Faced for the first time, drew attention to Uncle Waffles.

Many argued that Uncle Waffles originated with females performing at the DJ booth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News