South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa decided to speak out about her divorce from Black Coffee

An online user posted a video of the star explaining why divorce was easy for her on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to what Enhle had to say about her divorce

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa talked about her divorce. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Enhle Mbali Mlothswa, left many netizens too stunned to even say anything, as she decided it was time she opened up about her divorce from the popular, internationally acclaimed star DJ Black Coffee, after everything was finalised.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, an online user @busiwe_bubu posted a video of Mlotshwa during a conference that took place at an unknown place, speaking about her divorce and why it was so easy for her to go through with, explaining that she already wanted out of her marriage with Black Coffee.

However, in the clip, the actress is heard talking about how hard the divorce process is if you don't have a good support system by your side.

She said:

"Ladies, divorce for me was easy because I wanted out, but divorce is a hard thing to walk through. If you don't have the support systems I just spoke of, you will fall, you will crumble. If you don't introspect and find what in you is problematic, you will crumble. Now that you have your support system, my mother, girls and now that you have a great lawyer, you start to remove the people in your life that confuse you, some are just there to speak and say negative things."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Enhle's side of the story

Shortly after the video of the star opening up about her divorce went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"She wanted money. That’s why it was easy."

@King_Khumbu wrote:

"Divorce is not easy, and no one want run around with lawyers and courts."

@LadyMpopi commented:

"At least for her, she's facing the hardship of divorce with multimillions waiting. Many women like Mona Monyane are still in divorce battles with poverty striken narcissists Which is why I hate how abusive our legal system is to women."

@TumiMashabela responded:

"She was tired of her cheating husband, who's been planting seeds everywhere while they're married."

@_skambora replied:

"But guys, Black Coffee fathered more than 2 kids outside marriage, how do you even defend that, and also he used to be jealous of her playing certain roles...Enhle is a great actress, let's not get it twisted...she could've been very far in that craft. She deserves half, period."

Netizens react to Enhle speaking about her divorce. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali seemingly responds to DJ Black Coffee

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories touching on trauma, pain and betrayal.

Her posts, shared on Sunday, 25 January 2026, came shortly after her ex-husband, Black Coffee, publicly commented on the Constitutional Court ruling about antenuptial agreements after customary marriages.

Source: Briefly News