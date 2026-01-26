Enhle Mbali Reveals Whether She Will Get Married Again After Divorce From DJ Black Coffee
- In an interview that premiered on Nounouche's YouTube channel on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, Enhle Mbali discussed why she would get married again
- She hinted at a romantic relationship and shared why she was keeping their identity private
- In the comments section, fans praised her maturity and relationship advice, applauding her growth, grace, and honesty
Renowned actress and TV personality Enhle Mbali has shared whether she would ever walk down the aisle again following her highly publicised divorce battle with producer and DJ Black Coffee.
Enhle Mbali is still locked in a bitter divorce battle with her ex-husband, Black Coffee, who approached the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) challenging a High Court ruling that ordered him to pay more than R110,000 a month to her in spousal maintenance and child support.
In an interview with Nounouche, January cover star Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa opened up to Bonnie Meslane about whether she would get married for the second time. She also spoke about her current relationship status.
Enhle Mbali shares whether she will get married again
In an Instagram reel shared on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Enhle Mbali shared why she will definitely get married again. She shared the lessons she learnt from her previous marriage with Black Coffee.
“I would definitely get married again. I'm wiser, smarter, emotionally well put, and I've healed a lot of my inner girl traumas. And I think it's highly imperative that when you do get into the construct of marriage, both men and women, you need to have dealt with the little girl and the little boy. You need to have learned tools of communication. Um, tools of conflict management, tools of boundary-setting, and know when it's good for you, when it's not,“ Enhle Mbali said.
Enhle Mbali hints at new romance
She hinted that she was in a romantic relationship and shared why she would not reveal the person she is currently dating.
“You know, I've realised that the things that are personal to you, you can't give to people. So, the relationship I'm in right now, I'm not gonna give to you. And it's because of that healing that I understand that I don't need to prove to you that I'm in a relationship and I'm extremely happy with it, to show you who it is, why it is. It's mine. And that healing taught me that if you care for something deeply and keep it close to your heart,” Enhle Mbali explained.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts after Enhle Mbali opens up about love
In the comments section, social media users showed love to Enhle Mbali and approved her relationship advice.
Here are some of the comments:
ratile_mabitsela said:
“A healed version of yourself is the most powerful thing one can be. Love this for you ❤️”
simplynozipho asked:
“How do you like this a million times 🙌🙌🙌”
liziwematloha gushed:
“Unstoppable Enhle ❤️ You have always been so classy.”
ncence3819 praised:
“This lady is extremely smart and very mature 👏 👌 such grace in her statements, I absolutely adore Enhle! Keep shining, girl!”
Enhle Mbali seemingly responds to DJ Black Coffee
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories touching on trauma, pain and betrayal.
Her posts, shared on Sunday, 25 January 2026, came shortly after her ex-husband, Black Coffee, publicly commented on the Constitutional Court ruling about antenuptial agreements after customary marriages.
Source: Briefly News
